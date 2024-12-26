'Soros secret service’ to ‘troll Amit Malviya’, 'incorrect' map in CWC session leads to BJP-Cong row

1 8 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others during a march towards the venue of the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, on the centenary of the Congress session in Belgaum presided over by Mahatma Gandhi, in Belagavi, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (PTI)

A controversy erupted in Karnataka's Belagavi over welcome posters displayed by the Congress ahead of its working committee meeting on Thursday. These posters, featuring a map of India, drew sharp criticism from the BJP and JD(S), who allege that the map omits key regions such as Gilgit in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin.

The BJP asked the Congress whether it was following a "signal" from anti-India forces like US-based billionaire investor George Soros and accused it of "vote bank" politics, while the ruling party in Karnataka defended the oversight, claiming it was unintentional.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi raised questions about the intent behind the alleged distortion. “Why is India’s map being shown after removing different parts of the country? Is it just a coincidence or part of a systematic anti-India experiment? At whose behest is this happening?” he asked during a press conference.

Trivedi further alleged, “Is there a signal coming from some Soros secret service or from other anti-India forces based abroad with whom you always get along well? The Congress's nexus with such forces that dream of disintegrating India has become absolutely clear.”

Deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, also the President of the Karnataka Congress unit, responded to the allegations earlier by stating that any mistakes would be corrected.

“Some leaders might have made some mistake, we are removing everything. Don’t try to pick a small stone in the curd... We have done according to Indian tradition and values of those days... BJP is there to attack us, they can’t digest. There is no medicine for jealousy. Let them do what they want,” he said while addressing reporters in Belagavi.

Amit Malviya, convener of the IT cell of the BJP wrote on X, "Sonia Gandhi, as co-president of the George Soros funded Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, which advocates Kashmiri Independence, is not a coincidence, but a firm belief of the Congress... At its Belagavi event, the Congress has put up a distorted map of India on all its hoardings, along with pictures of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, among others, showing Kashmir as part of Pakistan. It can’t be a mistake. It is a statement. It is part of their appeasement politics, which believes Indian Muslims are more loyal to Pakistan than India…The Congress is the New Muslim League. It wants to break India, again."

Congress leader Priyank Kharge also dismissed the BJP’s criticism.

“Amit Malviya is nothing but a troll. His job is to spread misinformation and fake news. If a private individual puts up something, how does it become Congress’ official poster? Congress has an official poster which is everywhere...Let them talk on pertinent issues that bother the public. But they will only talk about such issues. And these people call themselves nationalists,” Kharge said.

BJP Karnataka unit

The Karnataka BJP unit also slammed the Congress over the alleged misrepresentation. “@INCKarnataka has shown utter disrespect for India’s sovereignty by displaying a distorted map at their Belagavi event, portraying Kashmir as part of Pakistan. All this just to appease their vote bank. This is shameful!” the party posted on ‘X’.

Congress MLA N. A. Haris acknowledged the error but maintained that it was unintentional. “You know BJP. It happened due to oversight, not purposely. They have even removed it (poster featuring map)...It was a mistake and now it (poster featuring map) has been removed. What is it they (BJP) want to do now? They (BJP) have no other work to do,” he remarked.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal demanded legal action against the organizers of the event. “The publication of an incorrect map of India not only constitutes a breach of Geospatial information standards but also violates the law,” he said in a post on ‘X.’ He further added, “Under section 74 of the IPC, displaying a wrong map of India is a clear offence. It is also a violation under the National Honour Act. This is the way how the Congress celebrates its historic CWC session by distorting the map of India, not showing PoK as part of Indian territory. Shame on @INCKarnataka.”

BJP’s coalition partner JD(S) accused the Congress of treason in a post on ‘X.’ “The Italian Congress has omitted the territory of Kashmir from the map of India drawn in Belgaum under the name ‘Gandhi Bharat.’ Distorting and altering the map of India is a serious criminal act, like treason,” the party wrote.

The JD(S) held Shivakumar responsible and added, “Kashmir is an integral part of India, but the Congress’ anti-national mentality of expressing support for Pakistan by playing politics of appeasement for votes is now getting widespread all over the country through banners.”

In the Congress Working Committee session, Sonia Gandhi said that Mahatma Gandhi has been and will continue to be the fundamental source of inspiration for the party and his legacy under threat from those in power in Delhi.

The remark drew sharp retort from JD(S) leader and Union minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the present Congress in the country was not the "original" one, and said that "fake Gandhis" were doing politics in the name of Mahatma Gandhi.

