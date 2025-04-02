Siraj haunts RCB on Chinnaswamy return with GT

RCB refused to raise their paddle and use the right to match option for Mohammed Siraj. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain called Siraj ineffective with the ball that isn't new. Siraj quietly went about his work, taking notes on whom he has to extract revenge from.

First he dismissed Rohit Sharma in the game against MI. Now he's returned to RCB's home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, a ground he called his home until the auction. He first dismissed Devdutt Paddikal, then Phil Salt smashed him for a 105m. Siraj ran in and sent Salt's stumps cartwheeling.

Siraj finished with figures of 3-19 in four overs at a miserly economy rate of 4.80 while RCB managed to score 169 runs in their twenty overs.

X users were quick to jump on the platform with praises for Siraj. Here are some reactions.

