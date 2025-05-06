Security drill: 13 districts designated category-I for strategic infrastructure vulnerability

Amid escalating security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Union home ministry has ordered nationwide civil defence drills on May 7, with special emphasis on 13 high-priority Category 1 (high priority) districts.

These include major metropolitan hubs like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, alongside ten other vital locations selected for their critical roles in national energy security and port infrastructure.

Here’s a list of these districts and the rationale behind their selection.

1 10 Hazira Port, Surat, Gujarat. (adaniports.com)

ADVERTISEMENT

Surat, Gujarat

Located along the Tapti River and close to the Arabian Sea, Surat houses the critical Hazira Port — a hub for container and bulk cargo, including liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Operated by Adani Hazira Port Pvt. Ltd., it is one of India’s most vital commercial gateways.

2 10 GIPCL Vadodara Gas-based Power Station, Vadodara, Gujarat. (gipcl.com)

Vadodara, Gujarat

Home to the GIPCL Vadodara Gas-based Power Station, this city plays a significant role in powering Gujarat’s industrial framework, particularly under the state utility GUVNL.

3 10 Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant, Gujarat. (Wikipedia)

Kakrapar, Gujarat

This location hosts the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station, one of the country’s largest nuclear facilities.

It lies in the proximity of Mandvi, Surat and Tapi river in the state of Gujarat. After commissioning units 3 and 4, the power plant has become the second largest nuclear power plant in the country after the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in terms of installed capacity.

4 10 Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Maharashtra (Wikipedia)

Uran, Maharashtra

Uran is a coastal town in Raigad district in Konkan division. Uran has a Gas Turbine Power Station which is operated by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco).

The city lies in proximity to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (Nhava Sheva) — India's largest container port.

The port is a major hub for international trade and serves as a vital link for goods entering and exiting India through the sea.

5 10 Tarapur Nuclear Power Station, Maharashtra (Wikipedia)

Tarapur, Maharashtra

Tarapur is unique for hosting both a port and the Tarapur Nuclear Power Station.

Tarapur Port, also known as Tarapur (INTRP), is a port in Mahim sub-division of Thane district, Maharashtra, India. The port is also known for its proximity to the Tarapur Nuclear Power Station.

Tarapur Nuclear Power Station is the first commercial nuclear power station built in India. It is one of the largest nuclear power plants in the country.

6 10 Talcher Super Thermal Power Station, Odisha (Picture from social media)

Talcher, Odisha

Known as the "City Of Black Diamond" it is a major industrial coal city and municipality.

Talcher Super Thermal Power Station or NTPC Talcher Kaniha located in Angul district of Odisha is the first mega power plant of India to have an installed generation capacity of 3000MW.

7 10 Kota Thermal Power Plant, Rajasthan. (Picture from social media)

Kota, Rajasthan

Kota plays a key role in the northern grid with its coal-fired Kota Thermal Power Plant, located on the banks of Chambal river.

It is Rajasthan's first major coal-fired power plant. It plays a crucial role in meeting the region's electricity needs.

8 10 Rajasthan Atomic Power Station, Rajasthan (Wikipedia)

Rawatbhata, Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPS; also Rajasthan Atomic Power Project - RAPP) is a nuclear power plant located at Rawatbhata in the state of Rajasthan, India. It is the third largest nuclear power plant in the country.

It plays a vital role in India's overall electricity generation, particularly in the Northern grid. The plant's importance also lies in its demonstration of India's nuclear technology and its contribution to the Nuclear Energy Mission's goal of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

9 10 Narora Atomic Power Station, Uttar Pradesh (Wikipedia)

Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh

This district is home to the Narora Atomic Power Station, which contributes to India’s civilian nuclear energy program and supports energy demand in the northern belt.

10 10 Madras Atomic Power Station, Tamil Nadu (Picture from social media)

Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu

Located 80 kilometres from Chennai, Kalpakkam houses the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS).

With two operating reactors and an advanced fast-breeder reactor under development, Kalpakkam is a cornerstone in India’s nuclear future.

Districts across the country have been classified into three categories — Category 1 (high priority), Category 2 (medium priority), and Category 3 (low priority) — based on their strategic importance.

Simulated drills in these areas aim not only to test emergency response protocols but also to enhance coordination among civil defence, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies.

The drills will be supervised by the Directorate General of Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

The ministry's letter underlined the urgency, stating: "In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum civil defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times."

The drill will be carried out across the 244 categorised civil defence districts.