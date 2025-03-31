Samba football fever grips Chennai: Brazil Legends make light work of India All Stars

Chennai got a taste of samba football on Sunday as Brazil Legends edged past India All Stars 2-1 in an exhibition match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The crowd, filled with football enthusiasts, witnessed some of the sport’s biggest names from the past rekindle their magic on the field.

at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on March 30, 2025.

The Brazil Legends squad featured icons from the 1994 and 2002 World Cup-winning teams, including Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Gilberto Silva, and Edmilson. Facing them were India All Stars, with former national players I.M. Vijayan, Climax Lawrence, Shanmugan Venkatesh and Mehtab Hossain.

Ronaldinho during the match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on March 30, 2025.

Despite the star-studded lineups, it was Ronaldinho who remained the centre of attention. Every touch from the former Ballon d’Or winner drew loud cheers from the stands. His footwork and signature flair evoked memories of his peak years, leaving fans in awe. "This was a truly unforgettable experience," Ronaldinho said.

I.M. Vijayan, Udaynidhi Stalin and Edmilson (left to right) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on March 30, 2025.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu’s sports minister, attended the match and was seen posing with I.M. Vijayan and Edmilson.

Mehtab Hossain and Rivaldo during the match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on March 30, 2025.

The stadium’s atmosphere was electric as Mehtab Hossain and Rivaldo battled for possession, showcasing glimpses of their past brilliance.

Ricardo Oliveira

In the second half Viola scored for the Brazil Legends. The Indian All-Stars reacted almost immediately with a sensational chip from Bibiano Fernandes. Ricardo Oliveira then sealed the victory for the Brazil Legends with a goal in the 63rd minute.

Brazilian legends distributed match balls to the enthusiastic fans, creating a memorable experience for all in attendance.

Brazil Legends and India All-Stars during the match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on March 30, 2025.

David Anand, Founder of Football Plus Academy & Summit, echoed the sentiment: "To see these football icons grace the field in Chennai and witness the incredible passion of the Indian fans was something special. We are grateful to both teams for delivering such an entertaining and memorable match."

Though Brazil Legends walked away with the win, the evening was more about the celebration of football, nostalgia, and the joy of seeing legends in action once again.

