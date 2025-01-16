Saif Ali Khan has six wounds, two deep, one near spine, undergoing surgery: Lilavati Hospital

1 6 Saif Ali Khan (PTI)

Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked at his home in the Mumbai suburb of Bandra, is undergoing surgery, a statement from the Bollywood star’s team said on Thursday morning.

Saif, 54, received six injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife around 2.30am, officials said.

Saif was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where the hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani in a statement said the actor was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and brought to the medical facility at 3.30am.

2 6 Police investigate at the residence of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan after he was attacked by an intruder at Bandra, in Mumbai, early Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (PTI)

"Saif has six stabs and two are deep,” Uttamani told PTI. “Of this, one is close to the spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.

"The surgery is still going on. He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery," he said.

The wrist wound is also deep. It's on the left hand and requires a plastic surgeon to repair it, he added.

3 6 The Lilavati Hospital hospital where Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is admitted after he was injured in an attack by an intruder. (PTI)

"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and [his wife and actor] Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine," Kareena Kapoor's team said in a statement.

"We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.

Saif Ali Khan's public relations representative also in a statement said there was an "attempted burglary" at his residence.

4 6 Police investigate at the residence of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. (PTI)

"He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said.

A police official said that as per initial information, an unidentified person entered Saif Ali Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

The actor was injured in the knife attack by the intruder.

Asked by PTI if there was a robbery attempt at the actor's house by the intruder, a senior police official did not elaborate and said an investigation was on.

The Bandra police reached the spot after receiving information and launched a probe into the incident.

5 6 Police investigate at the residence of Saif Ali Khan at Bandra. (PTI)

Saif Ali Khan is known for his performances in films like "Omkara", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

He will be seen next in "Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter", a heist drama.

Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said the police will not spare the guilty.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the attack on Saif Ali Khan was a cause for concern because if such high-profile people with security can be attacked in their homes, then what would happen to common citizens.

The fear of law seems to be at a low in Maharashtra due to leniencies in the past couple of years, he said.

6 6 Lilavati Hospital (PTI)

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the incident was worrisome.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe criticised the Maharashtra government over the "failure" of law and order.

"If celebrity homes are attacked and they need to put bullet-proof windows, what will be condition of ordinary citizens," he said, claiming such incidents will impact investments in the state.