Russian woman on Goa beach charges for selfies, Mahakumbh dip for RCB jersey

Mahakumbh holy dip for RCB jersey

The internet recently witnessed a “men and their love for sports” moment in a bizarre yet heartwarming video from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

In the Instagram video that has garnered over seven million views, a man can be seen dipping an RCB jersey into the holy waters at the Triveni Sangam (confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati).

With great reverence, the man dipped the IPL team's jersey (yet to lift the cup) three times into the sacred waters with a Sadhu standing by his side.

The video ends with him carrying the ‘purified’ and ‘blessed’ jersey back to the bank of the river.

Like always, social media was busy opinionating.

One user said, “Ye le rakh le (followed by emoticons of trophies)”.

Another chimed in with the RCB classic, "Ee sala cup namde" (This time, the cup is ours).

RCB have not once lifted the cup, even after reaching the finals thrice. Even then they have successfully retained the tag of 'most popular IPL team' on social media, thanks to a loyal fanbase.

IPL is set to begin in March this year, and with such acts of loyalty and ardour, the pressure is even greater on Virat Kohli and his boys.

Karnataka police's ‘horn therapy’

In a move both poetic and loud, Karnataka traffic police have gone viral for making unruly drivers experience their own ear-splitting honks.

Videos circulating online show officers using drivers’ excessively shrill air horns against them, blasting the disruptive sounds back at full volume. The goal? To teach them just how much noise pollution they’re inflicting on others.

Social media erupted in applause for this innovative tactic. “Finally, a lesson that honking addicts won’t forget,” wrote one X user, while another quipped, “Now, let’s do this with high-beam headlights!”

Not all were on board with this direct approach, with some calling for a deeper crackdown on horn manufacturers instead of just penalising drivers. Still, the loud and clear message from most commenters was unanimous: this noise pollution needs to stop, and Karnataka’s police may just have found the perfect way to honk that point home.

Bihar man sues Rahul Gandhi over spilt milk

We tend to blame the government for every failure even if it's our fault. But a man from Bihar’s Samastipur has filed a court case against Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition’s remark caused him to lose milk worth Rs 250.

The complainant, Mukesh Chaudhary, claimed that he experienced a sudden shock after hearing Rahul’s comment about "fighting against the Indian state" last week, which led him to drop a pail of milk valued at Rs 250.

"I was in such a state of shock that my bucket full of five litres of milk, priced at Rs 50 per litre, slipped off my hand. Rahul Gandhi was threatening the sovereignty of the nation," PTI quoted him as saying.

Rahul Gandhi made the statement on January 15 during the inauguration of the Congress Party's new headquarters at Kotla Road in Delhi. “The BJP and RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself,” he had said.

An FIR was lodged against Rahul Gandhi after his aforementioned remark stirred up controversy. The case was filed at Guwahati's Pan Bazar Police Station on Sunday.

The resident of Sonupur village also presented the media with a copy of his petition, which was filed in the civil court of the Rosera sub-division. In the petition, he seeks the prosecution of Rahul Gandhi under several sections of the BNS, including Section 152, which pertains to sedition. However, it's not clear whether or not the court has agreed to take up the matter that takes crying over spilt milk to a whole new level.

465 dishes in one Sankranti meal

Move over Baahubali and his feast of Mahishmati! A family in Puducherry’s Yanam just redefined OTT (Over-The-Top) pampering for their son-in-law with a staggering 465-dish ‘happy meal’ on Sankranti. Yes, you read that right — four hundred and sixty-five dishes.

Saket, the unsuspecting protagonist of this gastronomic epic, arrived at his in-laws' house thinking this was just another Sankranti celebration. What greeted him, however, was a MasterChef-meets-Baahubali spectacle.

The newlywed son-in-law from Vijayawada was presented with mounds of biryanis, rivers of payasams, and deserts disguised as desserts, all laid out in a royal spread fit for a king.

The feast, which would make even a food blogger run out of adjectives, wasn’t just about the dishes. Last year, Harinya married Saket, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, and this year, the couple celebrated their first Sankranti.

Harinya’s father, Sathya Bhaskar, a Yanam-based businessman, took the celebration up several notches by tossing a 200-foot ceremonial cow-dung-cake garland into the Bhogi fire. A nod to tradition or a new Olympic category? Only time will tell.

A video of Saket’s reaction has gone viral. Clad in traditional attire, the visibly shy son-in-law can be seen hesitating to sit down, overwhelmed by the sheer size of the feast and the number of eyes (and cameras) on him. It’s the kind of scene that would give Kabir Singh anxiety and send Ranveer Singh into a frenzy of dramatic poses.

Netizens couldn’t keep their hands away from this feast. “This is love. Pure, unconditional love in the form of carbs,” one user declared. “Imagine being the daughter and watching your dad give more attention to your husband than you,” quipped another.

Russian woman on Goa beach charges for selfies

One selfie for Rs 100? Sounds like a big investment? Well, not if you are an Indian obsessed with white-skinned foreigners.

A Russian woman recently went viral on Instagram for turning requests for selfies from Indians into an opportunity to make money.

In the video, the woman can be seen standing on a beach holding a poster that reads ‘1 selfie Rs 100’. This spurs on the Indian men to throng her to click pictures. Some click selfies, while some stand next to her for stills. At the end of the video, she shows off her earnings for the day (a gesture that conveys she’s made decent money).

The caption of the video goes, “And now we are all happy. Indians have their photo with a foreigner, and foreigners are not tired because they’re paid for selfie. How’s this solution?”

As the video got reach, netizens jumped right in to write down their thoughts on the matter.

One user said “Nirmala tai dekh rahe hai”, warning the Russian woman of the finance minister who has become the butt of tax jokes.

Another user quipped, “She knows Indians more than Indians”.

(Compiled by Atrayee Bose, Sohini Paul, Subharup Das Sharma, Aniket Jha)