Reverse Bank of India, Unnao man’s Instagram stunt, and wedding chaos over 'jhooto chupai'

1 11 Representational Image (TTO graphics)

Unnao man’s Instagram stunt

In the age of Instagram stardom, some people really believe reel life > real life.

Ranjit Chaurasia from Unnao, who decided that lying on railway tracks while a train passed over him was the perfect recipe for viral fame.

Spoiler alert: it worked — but probably not in the way he imagined.

The video, shot near Kusumbhi station, shows Chaurasia lying completely still as a train zooms past, with full Badshah background music playing for dramatic effect.

A few seconds later, he gets up, brushes himself off, and walks away.

Instagram pe views aaye, aur sath mein GRP bhi. As the reel started going viral, the Government railway police also appeared at his doorstep — but not to drop a like.

Inspector Arvind Pandey of Unnao said, “We registered a case as soon as we saw the video. The man was identified, arrested, and sent to jail. Anyone found blocking or misusing railway tracks for stunts will face strict legal action.”

Chaurasia’s content creation career has hit pause — until he figures out how to shoot reels from jail.

We would like to add a disclaimer: Don’t try this!

2 11 Representational Image (TTO graphics)

‘Doctor’ with an MA in Political Science

A hard-earned degree is meant to be shown off. This is probably the motto one ‘Dr. Varun Srivastava’ lives by.

So he flaunted his MA in Political Science on a doctor’s prescription.

The prescription from Shrivastava Clinic of Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi city, featured advice for taking Paracetamol and Becosule, written in Hindi.

The photograph was shared by an Instagram account @mrgroupagency, as a meme featuring Amir Khan from Dangal with a text that said, “Science is science, be it medical or political.”

It caught the attention of netizens and went viral on social media in no time.

One user snarked, “Fever ka reason pucha..bola inflation (When asked the reason for the fever, he said inflation).

Another said, “Yahan "operation" nhi, "opinion" milega (No 'operation’ here, only 'opinion')

A political science buff trying to make sense of it wrote, “Well Aristotle, father of political science also used to practice medicine.”

3 11 Representational Image (TTO graphics)

Vegetarian eats chicken during Navratri ‘by mistake’

Imagine being a pure vegetarian gorging on a plate of biryani when midway you realise you just had chicken for the first time in your life? How’d you feel?

This is what happened to Noida-based Chhaya Sharma.

In the video, a teary-eyed Sharma accused the restaurant, Lucknowi Kabab Paratha, of botching up the order on purpose.

During Navratri, she had ordered a plate of veg biryani from the Greater Noida restaurant via a food delivery app. Before she realised there was a piece of chicken in it, she had already taken a couple of bites.

“I am a pure vegetarian woman, and they have sent me this non-veg biryani during Navaratri. This is intentional,” she wept.

She further added, “the eatery was already closed for the day, and there was no way I could reach them. I was shocked and helpless.”

After the video went viral, Noida police arrested the owner of the restaurant.

On social media some empathised with the woman, some thought of the arrest as an exaggeration, while some found it humorous.

One concerned user advised, “You should have ordered from only veg restaurants.”

“For Rs 170 you got food worth Rs 280, have fun,” chuckled another.

4 11 Representational Image (TTO graphics)

Food menu at an Indian wedding boils up the internet

Big fat Indian weddings are mixed affairs of good food, great decorations, meets and greets. But a recent Indian wedding’s menu card stirred the Internet.

The menu card at the wedding was presented with a reality check of ’Health is wealth’ and every food item was given the exact calorie intake. From salad to desserts.

The menu ended with the words, “You might be thinking we are calorie-conscious. No way! But it's not good to hold all the carbs. So, let's hit the dance floor and burn some calories!”

Hilarious reactions showered in after the menu card was uploaded in reddit.

“Gym goers ka dream menu in shaadi (wedding)” read a remark.

A user loved the idea, claiming that it “will help people understand the consequences of their food habits.”

“Menu made by a developer,” commented a person.

5 11 Representational picture (AI generated image)

Kiss of the accused

An unidentified youth pulled off the most unexpected courtroom cameo in recent memory — by sprinting through a police cordon and planting a full-blown, forehead kiss on Shafi Bellare, the prime accused in the 2022 murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettar.

While two constables flanked Bellare and escorted him into the Belthangady court for a separate case related to a 2017 inflammatory speech, our mystery man held Bellare’s face like a long-lost lover in a Karan Johar climax and gave him a kiss.

Witnesses describe the scene as “surreal,” with one local aunty screaming, “Yeh kaun sa nyay hai bhagwan?!”

Police are baffled. Netizens are thrilled.

Social media exploded. X has already dubbed the youth “The Belthangady Bachelor".

One LinkedIn post tried to go deep:"While some kiss cheeks in betrayal, others kiss foreheads in protest. What are you doing to change the system?"

Cops are now combing CCTV footage.

As of now, the kisser remains at large.

6 11 Representational Image (TTO graphics)

Wedding chaos over 'Jhooto Chupai'

What should’ve been a joyous celebration of love turned into a full-blown family feud during a wedding in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, as the age-old 'Jhooto Chupai' (hiding of shoes) custom spiraled out of control.

The groom, Mohammad Sabir, who had travelled all the way from Chakrata in Uttarakhand, found himself at the centre of a dramatic scuffle with the bride’s family.

The trouble began when the women from the bride's side snatched Sabir’s shoes and demanded a hefty 50,000 rupees for their return.

Sabir offered 5,000 rupees, which led to a heated argument. The bride’s family mocked him, calling him a ‘beggar,’ which didn’t sit well with the groom.

What followed was an exchange of insults, escalating into a full-blown fight.

Things took a darker turn when the bride’s family allegedly locked Sabir and his relatives in a room and began to beat them with sticks.

The groom’s family claimed that the fight began after they questioned the value of the gold gifts they had received.

The bride’s family accused the groom of questioning the quality of the gold and accusing them of valuing money more than their daughter.

In the midst of all the chaos, the police intervened and brought the situation under control. Both families later headed to the Najibabad police station, where they reached a settlement.

7 11 Representational Image (TTO graphics)

Reverse Bank of India

The Karnataka police thought they’d hit a counterfeit jackpot. Instead, they walked into a scene straight out of a very low-budget film set.

In Dandeli’s Gandhinagar area, police raided a rented house and found bundles of what looked like Rs 500 currency notes, along with a money-counting machine.

Upon closer inspection, the notes read: “Movie shooting purpose only.” Also, they were issued by the highly unregulated “Reverse Bank of India”—which is presumably run by graphic designers and not economists.

The prime suspect, Arshad Khan from Goa, had vanished a month ago. His landlady, Noorjan Jhunjuwadkar, finally alerted the police when the rent stopped coming and the door remained shut.

Instead of an absconding criminal mastermind, she had accidentally housed a one-man props department.

The notes were printed on shiny paper and had zeros where real numbers should be.

But they didn’t even bother faking the RBI governor’s signature.

8 11 Representational Image (TTO graphics)

Bihar politician turns up heat

It was 40°C in Bihar’s Begusarai, but somewhere in Ahiyapur village, things were heating up in a different way.

To mark the BJP’s 46th Foundation Day, Bihar sports minister Surendra Mehta handed out 500 blankets to villagers under his Bachhwara constituency. Not fans. Not ORS. Blankets.

Photos of the event— posted by the minister himself—show a sea of sweating citizens draped in wool, while leaders in crisp white kurtas beam on stage. The caption read: “Honoured people with clothes.”

Social media had other words.

One video shows recipients clutching their summer-blankets like confused extras in a movie set. Another shows the crowd fanning themselves with the blankets. A user on X summed it up best: “Giving blankets in April in Bihar is like handing out umbrellas in a drought.”

9 11 Representational Image (TTO graphics)

Breakfast stunt in Delhi Metro

A man was recently caught yolk-handed chomping on boiled eggs and sipping what appeared to be alcohol (spoiler: it wasn’t) inside a moving Delhi Metro.Commuters were shell-shocked. The Internet was scrambled. And Delhi Police had one less egg to crack.

The man, dressed in what netizens described as “budget Ethan Hunt cosplay”—brown t-shirt and beige pants— peeled his egg with the finesse of someone making brunch in a metro.

He allegedly washed it down with what many assumed was a hard drink. Sipping from a glass that looked like it held whiskey, he gave off the impression of drinking alcohol — but it later turned out to be just Appy Fizz.That’s right, Appy Fizz.

Authorities at Yamuna Bank Metro Depot, alarmed by the man’s bold brunch theatrics, filed a complaint.Delhi Police swooped in and apprehended the man from Burari.The charge? Violating metro discipline under Section 59 of the DMRC Act.Social media users, of course, had a field day. “This is next-level meal prep. He’s ready for his 8 AM Zoom call and post-workout protein fix,” wrote one. “Give him a cooking show. Call it MasterBhai: Metro edition,” quipped another.

Delhi Police confirmed the arrest with a post captioned:

“Eggs & ‘Alcohol’ in the Metro? That’s not breakfast — that’s a Breach!”

10 11 Representational picture (AI generated image)

Robbery with return policy

If you're going to steal Rs 2.45 lakh from someone’s shop, the least you can do is leave an apology letter.

On the night of Ram Navami someone in Jamidar Mohalla decided to seek divine forgiveness and financial assistance at the same time.

The target: Jujar Ali Bohra’s shop. The loot: A bag containing Rs 2.84 lakh. But the thief only took Rs 2.45 lakh and spared the remaining Rs 38,000. And he typed out a letter explaining his situation.

“The thief left behind a typed letter in which he addressed the shop owner as Jujar Bhai,” said assistant sub-inspector Arshad Khan. “The culprit has sought forgiveness for the act, which he committed on Ram Navami.”

The letter explained everything. The man lived nearby. He had mounting debts. Creditors were at his door daily. He didn’t want to steal, but had “no option.” And he promised to return the money in six months. “The shop owner was free to hand him over to the police then,” Khan added.

Inspector Khan shared more: “The man emphasised that everything he had written in the letter was true, adding that ‘right now it is very important for me to steal money.’”

For context, this wasn’t even the first time poor Jujar Ali faced theft recently. According to another officer, Mandloi, Ali had reported Rs 80,000 missing from his locked house on Eid.

Eid. Ram Navami. If there's a pattern emerging here, it’s that the thief has a soft spot for religious festivals — and maybe a secret calendar titled Best Days to Steal and Repent.

11 11 Representational picture (AI generated image)

Throwing brick at Mum for 'window pee' dispute

A 19-year-old from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district is facing some serious family drama after allegedly launching a brick at his mother just because she stopped him from doing his business out of the window.

Yes, you read that right. The young man, who clearly had more 'freedom' than sense, decided the first-floor window was his personal urinal.

But when his mother intervened, in a move that no one saw coming, the son reportedly hurled a brick at her head.

Locals dialed the police. The authorities swooped in, arrested the young man, and now he's in hot water.

A case has been filed

