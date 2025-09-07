Relief operations continue in Punjab, floods ravage Kashmir's apple orchards

1 6 Cattle rest in floodwater at a residential area after incessant rainfall, in Mathura, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (PTI)

Rainfall and flooding across large parts of the country on Sunday highlighted the strain of this monsoon season.

From Punjab and Haryana to Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, weather systems continue to test both administration and citizens.

Punjab remains in the grip of one of its worst flood disasters in decades, with swollen rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi breaching banks after heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

2 6 In this image posted on Sept. 7, 2025, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and party MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond assist in rescue and relief operation amid floods, in Fazilka district, Punjab. (PTI)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta flagged off trucks carrying medicines, mosquito nets, folding cots, food materials and bedsheets for Punjab. She said she had spoken to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and assured him of support.

Relief operations continued in Punjab’s flood-hit Ferozepur, where BSF Inspector General Atul Fulzele visited affected villages and assured residents of support.

In Kashmir, floods have devastated rice fields and apple orchards across Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam. Officials said accurate estimates of crop damage will take time.

3 6 A top view of cars partially submerged in water of an overflowing nearby drain at Maruti's stockyard at Bahadurgarh, in Jhajjar district, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (PTI)

Chief minister Omar Abdullah asked the Centre to announce a relief package for victims.

In Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu toured disaster-hit Hamirpur. He announced Rs 7 lakh for house construction and Rs 70,000 for household items for displaced families, adding that local MLA Captain Ranjit Singh would provide an additional Rs 1 lakh.

“The issue of transferring safe forest land for house construction would be taken up with the Central government,” Sukhu said.

4 6 A man sifts through remains of a damaged house in the aftermath of recent flash floods, at Kheri village, in Jammu district, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (PTI)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pledged Rs 5 crore for relief in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 366 deaths in rain-related incidents and accidents since June 20. Losses are pegged at Rs 4,079 crore, with 6,025 houses and 455 shops or factories damaged.

The Rajasthan government has extended financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to flood-ravaged Uttarakhand from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, an official statement said on Sunday.

5 6 A woman stands amid floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river inundating an area near the ancient Kailash Shiv Temple, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (PTI)

In Delhi, the Yamuna was recorded at 205.56 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 8 am, below the evacuation mark of 206 metres. Officials said tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in Mayur Vihar for evacuees from low-lying areas.

Sirsa in Haryana recorded the highest rainfall at 49.5 mm, according to the Met department.

6 6 People wade through a flooded area with their trousers folded after the water level of the Yamuna river recedes and flows close to the danger mark, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (PTI)

In Rajasthan, heavy to very heavy rainfall continued as the Jaipur Meteorological Centre warned of more showers. A depression over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat triggered intense spells.

Mumbai marked the culmination of Ganesh Chaturthi with thousands gathering at Girgaon Chowpatty for immersions amid rain. A helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard and drones of Mumbai Police monitored the processions.

The India Meteorological Department forecast widespread rain across Arunachal Pradesh beginning Monday. Alerts have been issued for Tawang, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Lower Siang, Lepa Rada and Papum Pare.

In Madurai, heavy rain on Sunday caused waterlogging on the Avaniyapuram-airport road. Overflowing sewage entered the bus stand and municipal office, with water stagnated up to knee level.

