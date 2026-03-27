Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah takes oath as Nepal's youngest prime minister

1 5 Balendra Shah takes the oath of office as Nepal’s Prime Minister during a swearing-in ceremony, at the President’s residence, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, March 27, 2026. (PTI)

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Balendra Shah was sworn in as the prime minister of Nepal on Friday, taking charge after a sweeping electoral victory that followed months of political unrest and youth-led protests.

The 35-year-old leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) took the oath of office at the President’s Office in Sheetal Niwas at 12.34 pm.

He was appointed as the 47th prime minister by President Ram Chandra Paudel under Article 76 (1) of the Constitution. Shah becomes the youngest prime minister in decades and the first from the Madhes region to hold the post.

2 5 From left, Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel, outgoing interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, and newly appointed Prime Minister Balendra Shah during the latter’s swearing-in ceremony at the President’s residence, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, March 27, 2026. (PTI)

His party secured 182 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives in the March 5 elections, giving it a clear majority. The polls were the first since the September 2025 Gen Z protests that led to the ouster of the government led by K. P. Sharma Oli.

The swearing-in ceremony featured a mix of Hindu and Buddhist rituals, with priests and lamas chanting hymns and prayers, and conch shells being blown. Diplomats and senior officials were present.

On the eve of his swearing-in, Shah released a music video on social media. “Nepal is not scared this time, the heart is full of red blood ... laughter and happiness will reach every household this time,” he said in the video.

3 5 Newly appointed Prime Minister Balendra Shah, popularly known as "Balen", holds his daughter Niloufer Shah as first lady Sabina Kafle stands behind him, while attending his oathtaking ceremony at "Shital Niwas", the presidential building in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 27, 2026. (Reuters)

Following the ceremony, Shah announced a 14-member cabinet, keeping his campaign promise of a smaller government. He appointed Swarnim Wagle as finance minister.

Political observers said the new government would be tested on governance and accountability.

“The first test of the new government lies in transparent and prompt delivery of services to people, who expect early signs of good governance from Sunday itself,” political analyst Puranjan Acharya said, reported Reuters.

4 5 Newly appointed Prime Minister Balendra Shah, popularly known as "Balen", and his newly sworn-in cabinet of ministers pose for a photo after taking the oath of office at "Shital Niwas", the presidential building in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 27, 2026. (Reuters)

One of the immediate challenges before the government is the implementation of a panel report on the 2025 protest violence. The report has recommended action against those responsible for the crackdown, including Oli.

The elections have altered Nepal’s political landscape. The Nepali Congress won 38 seats, while the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) secured 25. The RSP’s victory marks a shift away from traditional parties.

Before Shah assumed office, former chief justice Sushila Karki led the interim government. India and China congratulated Shah after his appointment.

5 5 Buddhist monks during a swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah, at the President’s residence, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, March 27, 2026. (PTI)

Narendra Modi said, “I look forward to working closely with you to take India-Nepal friendship and cooperation to even greater heights for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.” China said it would support Nepal’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Nepal continues to face economic challenges, with around a fifth of its population living in poverty and an estimated 1,500 people leaving the country daily for work abroad.

The country has also seen frequent changes in government, with no administration completing a full five-year term since 1990.

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