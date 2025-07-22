Rain batters Delhi, air quality moderate, airlines issue advisories to flyers

Heavy rainfall hit the national capital on Tuesday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas across the city.

The weather department said more showers are expected in the coming hours.

1 5 Dark clouds hover above the Samvidhan Sadan on a rainy day, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Waterlogging was reported from parts of south Delhi and southwest Delhi.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, while the maximum is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 83 per cent at 8.30 am.

2 5 Dark clouds hover above the Samvidhan Sadan on a rainy day, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's air quality was classified as moderate, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 103.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

3 5 RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta arrives during the Monsoon session of Parliament amid rainfall, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Several airlines like Spicejet, Akasa Air and IndiGO issued travel advisories for passengers on Tuesday in response to heavy rainfall in the national capital.

4 5 Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav arrives during the Monsoon session of Parliament amid rainfall, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The advisories urged travelers to plan their journeys to the airport well in advance, keeping in mind potential delays caused by poor weather conditions and traffic congestion.

5 5 Several airlines like Spicejet, Akasa Air and IndiGO issued travel advisories for passengers on Tuesday in response to heavy rainfall in the national capital. (PTI)

Passengers were also advised to check the status of their flights through official airline websites, mobile apps, or customer service helplines before heading to the airport. Some airlines recommended arriving earlier than usual to avoid last-minute hassles and ensure timely check-ins.