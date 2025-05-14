MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Railway stations light up in Tricolour to salute Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor

Among the stations featured were Rajasthan’s Bikaner railway station, Bengal’s Sealdah railway station, Punjab's Pathankot Junction and others

Our Web Desk Published 14.05.25, 02:00 PM

On Tuesday, May 13, railway stations across India were lit up in saffron, white and green to mark the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’—a military response launched on May 7 after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

Photos of the illuminated stations were shared by the Ministry of Railways and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on their X accounts.

Among the stations featured were Ongole railway station, Kacheguda railway station, Bikaner railway station, Sealdah railway station, Pathankot Junction, Mau railway station, Bhopal Junction, Tanakpur railway station, Ballari Junction, and Kamakhya railway station.

The gesture of lighting railway stations in the Tricolour came as a national tribute to the armed forces.

While the symbolism of the Tricolour lighting carried weight across the states, there were no official public ceremonies held at the stations. The emphasis remained on visual solidarity and a quiet message of unity, shared widely through digital platforms.

Andhra Pradesh's Ongole railway station on May 13, 2025.

Telangana's Kacheguda railway station on May 13, 2025.

Rajasthan's Bikaner railway station on May 13, 2025.

Bengal's Sealdah railway station on May 13, 2025.

Punjab's Pathankot Junction on May 13, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh's Mau railway station on May 13, 2025.

Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Junction on May 13, 2025.

Uttarakhand's Tanakapur railway station on May 13, 2025.

Karnataka's Ballari Junction on May 13, 2025.

Assam's Kamakhya railwy station on May 13, 2025.

