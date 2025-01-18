Rahul Gandhi slams RSS, Mohan Bhagwat; BJP accuses him of national anthem disrespect

1 6 Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during 'Karyakarta Sammelan', in Patna, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (PTI)

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched yet another broadside at the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, accusing them of working to undermine the Constitution and deny the marginalised communities their rights, while India’s ruling party accused him of disrespecting the national anthem.

At the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ in Patna, the Congress leader accused the Sangh and the BJP of eroding the very foundations of the Constitution.

His speech touched on issues of social justice, the need for a caste census, and the marginalisation of Dalits and minorities.

2 6 LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bihar party President Akhilesh Prasad Singh during 'Kaaryakarta Nyaay Sammelan', in Patna, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (PTI)

Meanwhile, a video circulated by BJP leaders accused him of not standing in attention as the national anthem played.

Rahul’s address revolved around the Congress’s narrative of a political battle between those “who want to save the Constitution” and those “spreading hatred.”

The Indian Constitution, he underline, as a living document born of historical struggle and collective wisdom.

3 6

“This is not just a book, it is the thought of 1,000 years,” he said.

He emphasised its role in addressing systemic injustice, particularly against Dalits, tribal communities, and marginalised groups.

“The injustice that was done to Dalits, marginalised, STs, is also there in the book. This Constitution has somewhat lessened the pain,” he said.

“The BJP and the RSS are undermining the Constitution and neglecting marginalised communities,” he alleged.

4 6 Mohan Bhagwat (PTI)

Rahul once again took direct aim at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s reported remark about India getting “true Independence” the day the Ram temple was consecrated in Ayodhya.

“His remark about India’s true Independence after the Ram temple consecration is against the Constitution,” Rahul said.

At the heart of Gandhi’s address was a persistent call for a nationwide caste census.

He argued that without it, development efforts would continue to overlook the majority of Indians.

“Dalits, minorities, and socially marginalised people comprise 90 per cent of the population of this country but they are not part of the system. This is the reason that we have been demanding a caste census,” he said.

5 6 Nitish Kumar (PTI)

Rahul dismissed the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar as insufficient.

“The exercise which the Bihar government had done was just to befool people,” he claimed. He also criticised the current reservation framework, calling the 50 per cent cap “not enough.”

“We will increase the cap for the benefit of the majority of the people,” he announced, pledging that the Congress would push for structural reforms to ensure fair representation in the bureaucracy and other sectors.

His critics seized upon a video from the event.

The clip, shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), showed him moving casually as the anthem played.

6 6 Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (X/@SVishnuReddy)

Andhra Pradesh BJP vice president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy accused him of being unpatriotic: “Rahul Gandhi couldn’t even recognise the National Anthem of India and was casually roaming around like it’s his lawn. Ironically, he waves the book of the Constitution 24/7, claiming to save it! Is this how you'll save the Constitution, Mr. @RahulGandhi?" Reddy asked.

