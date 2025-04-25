Rahul Gandhi meets Pahalgam terror attack survivors, assures Congress support to Omar Abdullah, J&K Lt Governor

1 7 Rahul Gandhi reaches Srinagar. (@vibewidyou)

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday met Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah to discuss the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists.

Rahul, who earlier interacted with the injured tourists at the Army's based hospital here, met Abdullah at his residence, officials said.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets J&K CM Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar.

Officials said the Congress leader earlier met various delegations, including trade representatives, students leaders and tourism sector representatives.

Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with reporters on Friday said the idea behind the Pahalgam terror attack was to divide the people of the country and it was imperative that India stood united to defeat terrorism once and for all.

3 7 Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets J&K CM Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar. (AICC)

"It is a terrible tragedy and I came here to get a sense of what is going on and to help. The entire people of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this terrible act. They have fully supported the nation," Gandhi told reporters.

"The idea behind what has happened is to divide society, is to make brother fight brother and it is very important that every single Indian stands united, stands together so that we can defeat what the terrorists were trying to do."

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets the leaders, workers of J&K Congress and locals in Srinagar.

The Congress leader visited the Army's 92 Base hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment to inquire about the injured.

"I met one of the injured, I could not meet the others because they have gone back. My love and affection to everybody who has lost family members. I want everybody to know that the whole nation stands together as one," he said.

Rahul Gandhi met the injured people and victim families of Pahalgam terrrorist attack.

Referring to the all-party meeting that took place in Delhi on Thursday, Gandhi asserted that a united opposition condemned the terror attack and is behind the government.

The Congress leader who also met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, said, "I assured them both (Manoj Sinha and Omar Abdullah) that I and our party are going to support them."

6 7 Rahul Gandhi meets the leaders, workers of J&K Congress and locals in Srinagar. (Congress)

On the alleged harassment of Kashmiris in the country, Gandhi said, "It is sad to see that some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir … I think it is very important that all of us stand together, stand united and fight this nasty action that has been taken and defeat terrorism once and for all."

7 7 Rahul Gandhi met the injured people and victim families of Pahalgam terrrorist attack.

Terrorists attacked a scenic meadow in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others.

The Congress leader cut short his visit to the United States to attend the crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee that was called on Thursday in the aftermath of the attack.