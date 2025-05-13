PM Narendra Modi visits Adampur air base in Punjab, Pakistan says 51 killed in clash with India

1 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit at the Adampur air base, in Jalandhar, Punjab, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur air base in Punjab and interacted with jawans, officials said on Tuesday and across the border Pakistan said 51 people had been killed in the conflict with India.

The visit to the air base is significant for two reasons; one, Pakistan had claimed to have hit the base, and Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan.

PM Modi meets armed forces personnel at the Adampur air base, in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Pakistan's army said on Tuesday 11 armed forces and 40 civilians were killed in the military clash with India, after a weekend ceasefire agreed between the nuclear-armed rivals and announced by US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation on Monday evening said Operation Sindoor had killed over 100 terrorists in Pakistan.

PM Modi meets armed forces personnel at the Adampur air base in Jalandhar.

He had warned that the targeted strikes at nine terrorist training locations had defined a “new normal”. He had stressed that India had only put on pause the attacks on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and India’s top military brass on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of the national security scenario along the frontier with Pakistan.

PM Modi at Adampur air base in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The meeting reviewed the security situation along the western frontier and related issues, officials said.

PM Modi at Adampur air base in Punjab.

Schools in five border districts of Punjab remained closed on Tuesday while a blackout was enforced in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur's Dasuya and Mukerian areas on Monday night as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Colleges and universities also remained shut in Pathankot and Amritsar. In Amritsar, authorities said universities and colleges can take classes online.

PM Modi at Adampur air base in Punjab.

They said schools remained closed in Amritsar, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran.

Schools in Gurdaspur, Punjab's sixth border district, as well as those in Sangrur and Barnala reopened on Tuesday.

The Amritsar district administration on Tuesday morning said people can resume their normal activities.

Vehicles move on a road during blackout, in Amritsar, Monday, May 12, 2025.

Electricity supply in Amritsar was restored at 11:42 pm on Monday. An Amritsar-bound IndiGo flight returned to Delhi on Monday evening after blackout measures were enforced and the airport in the Punjab district closed.

Drone activity was observed in the Jalandhar area on Monday evening, following which electricity supply was shut in certain areas. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal on Monday evening said armed forces neutralised a suspected "surveillance drone" near Mand village in Jalandhar.

In a message at 10:45pm, the officer advised people to inform police if they notice any debris of flying objects and not venture too close.

A semblance of normalcy was observed in the border areas of Punjab on Monday with markets teeming with people even though schools in some districts remained shut as a precautionary measure following the suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan.