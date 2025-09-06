Delhi: Displaced by Yamuna floods, over 70 families endure damp tents and mosquito menace

More than 70 families displaced by the Yamuna floods are now living in makeshift tents along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Akshardham, battling hardship as they sleep on damp floor, try to keep away mosquitoes.

1 6 A monkey walks on an overhead wire at an area inundated with floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river, at Yamuna Bazar, in New Delhi. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sitting outside a tarpaulin tent, Ganga Devi wondered where will the poor go.

"It is either demolition, or rain, and now the flood. We hardly earn Rs 300 to 400 a day by cleaning Delhi's garbage. Someone is a ragpicker, some clean drains, some sell flowers, where will we go now?" she asked.

2 6 A dog sits atop a wall at an area inundated with floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river at Yamuna Bazar area, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The 6x8 makeshift camp stretches along the edge of the expressway, which has been transformed into a "home" for families who recently had to be evacuated from their jhuggis or kuccha house near by the Yamuna floodplains.

Inside one such tent, a small stove sits precariously on bricks. A few steel plates and a blackened pan complete the kitchen. A string runs across the tent where damp clothes hang.

"Clothes are not drying, as it rains everyday. Only a couple of clothes are left, and that's what we wear," said Kamlesh Kumar, who was trying to make his son sleep on his lap.

3 6 People stand outside a house on a street partially submerged in floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river at Yamuna Bazar area, in New Delhi. (PTI)

For Meena Kumari, a mother of three, arranging life in such limited space is a daily struggle.

"At night, when one child turns in their sleep, the other wakes up too. We cook outside, but if it rains, everything gets wet. But this tent is all we have left after the water swallowed our dreams and jhuggi," she said.

In the evenings, groups of children chase each other behind tents with families trying to remain alert so the kids do not go near the Yamuna or to the roadside.

"For parents, our children's play carries constant fear. The camp runs parallel to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, where heavy trucks and speeding cars whiz past at all hours," Harish said.

"We always fear that our children may run towards the highway while playing. Who will stop a big vehicle? What if they slip? Our eyes are never at rest," said Kapu Mukhiya, an elderly.

Education has been another casualty as most children spend their days loitering in the camp or helping parents with small chores.

As the sun sets, women in the camp gather around open stoves, preparing lentils and rice with whatever rations they have received from relief workers.

"The humid Delhi nights makes sleeping difficult, and the constant noise of vehicles on the expressway always add to the unease," Ram Kumar, who used to sell flowers near a temple said.

"The rainwater sometime leaks inside, mosquitoes bite, and every sound outside makes us alert. We cannot even lock our tents. We live with one eye open," Kumar said.

Despite the hardships, the camp displays a quiet resilience. Families share food when one runs out of rations. A flower-seller has started arranging small garlands near the tents, hoping to earn from passersby.

"There is no choice. We cannot stop working. If we stop, we will not eat," Sita Ram said.

4 6 Young men work near cattle tethered at Old Yamuna Bridge by flood-affected people taking shelter nearby, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (PTI)

The Yamuna river level was recorded at 206.47 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Saturday coming down from the 207 metres mark after several days, officials said.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

According to the officials, the situation is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned are on alert.

5 6 People cross a street submerged in floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river on wooden poles, at Yamuna Bazar area, in New Delhi. (PTI)

In the past few days the river had inundated several areas along the riverbank due to the high tide.

6 6 Workers move a cart loaded with LPG cylinders through floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river inundating Yamuna Bazar area, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Tents have been setup on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Mayur Vihar, Kashmere Gate and nearby areas to temporarily accommodate people living in low lying areas near the river.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metre, while the danger mark is 205.33 metre, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metre.

The Hathnikund barrage discharged 50,629 cusecs of water at 9 am. Water discharge from Wazirabad barrage is around 117,260 cusecs. Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.

RELATED TOPICS Delhi Mosquito