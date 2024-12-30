Out or not out? Cricket world divided over Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissal as Australia denies India series win

Australia's 184-run victory over India in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 30 was overshadowed by the controversial dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal that has left the cricketing world divided.

Jaiswal was leading a spirited fightback on the final day, scoring a brilliant 84. The match, poised for a draw, saw its turning point when Jaiswal was adjudged out by third umpire Sharfuddoula of Bangladesh, despite no evidence of an edge on Snickometer.

India’s batting crumbled after this and Australia handed India a crucial 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jaiswal attempted a hook shot off Pat Cummins' bouncer and appeared to miss the ball as Alex Carey took a diving catch behind the stumps. The on-field umpire ruled it not out, prompting Australia to review. Replays showed a deflection of the ball but no spike on Snickometer, which is used to detect edges.

But Sharfuddoula overturned the on-field decision, leading to a heated debate about the use of technology and the reliability of visual evidence.

Was it a case of human judgment over technology or an avoidable error in a high-stakes moment? Here’s what the key voices said:

Rohit Sharma: ‘More often than not, we fall on the wrong side

Indian captain Rohit Sharma struck a diplomatic tone while addressing a post-match news conference. “It didn’t show in Snicko, but with the naked eyes, there was a deflection,” he remarked. “In all fairness, it looked like he touched it, but more often than not, we fall on the wrong side of the decisions.”

Sunil Gavaskar: ‘Why are you giving decisions based on optical illusion?

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar didn’t hold back, criticising the decision on live broadcast. He lambasted the third umpire for overturning the on-field call without conclusive technological evidence. “If Snicko doesn’t show a spike, why rely on optical illusions? Follow the on-field umpire’s call,” Gavaskar fumed.

Ricky Ponting: ‘That clearly hit the glove’

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting defended the decision, insisting it was the right call. “They can make it what they like. That clearly hit the glove,” Ponting said, referencing Jaiswal’s initial hesitation to continue batting.

Sanjay Manjrekar: ‘A brave decision, but the right one?’

On Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar called the decision “brave” but raised questions about its correctness. Alongside Mark Nicholas, Manjrekar acknowledged the difficulty of the call, adding that the third umpire’s confidence in overturning the on-field ruling made it a moment of immense scrutiny.

Ravi Shastri: ‘The third umpire should be convinced’

Former India coach Ravi Shastri critiqued the basis of the decision. “To overrule, the third umpire should be convinced of conclusive evidence,” Shastri said, referencing past controversies like KL Rahul’s dismissal in Perth. He pointed out how rare and game-changing such decisions are in matches of this magnitude.

Simon Taufel: ‘Clear deflection is conclusive evidence’

Former ICC elite panel umpire Simon Taufel lent his expertise to the discussion, backing the third umpire’s decision. “When the third umpire sees a clear deflection from the video, there’s no need to rely further on Snicko,” Taufel explained on Channel 7. According to him, visible deflections are conclusive, rendering the Snickometer debate irrelevant.

Warren Brennan: ‘Snicko isn’t perfect for all deflections’

Warren Brennan, head of BBG Sports, which operates Snickometer, clarified the absence of a spike in Jaiswal’s dismissal. “That was one of those glance-shots where there isn’t any noise, so Snicko shows only ambient noise,” Brennan told Code Sports. He suggested Hot Spot technology might have provided more clarity, highlighting Snicko’s limitations in specific scenarios.

Rajeev Shukla: ‘Third umpire should have solid reasons’

BCCI vice-President Rajeev Shukla opposed the decision. Taking to X, Shukla wrote, “Yashasvi Jaiswal was clearly not out. The third umpire should have taken note of what technology was suggesting. While overruling the field umpire, the third umpire should have solid reasons.”

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy still up for grabs, the controversy adds an extra layer of drama to the series’ final Test in Sydney on January 3, 2025.