Kim Jong Un-der the sun: North Korean supremo's chill day out at the beach

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the development of a new beachside resort as part of the Wonsan-Kalma project, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to revive its tourism sector.

This development is expected to stimulate the regional economy and contribute to national growth, following the reopening of the border after nearly four years of isolation.

The isolated North reopened its borders in August 2023 after nearly four years of closure, a measure that had been enforced since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and had even prevented its own citizens from entering.

Kim stressed the resort, part of the existing Wonsan-Kalma development project in the east, was "a first big step" in developing tourism, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Pictures released by KCNA showed Kim Jong-un and his daughter strolling along the waterfront, while also touring the otherwise deserted hotel development.

The tourist area has been under development since 2014 as part of a project to transform the sandy beaches of Myongsasimni on Wonsan's Kalma Peninsula into a major tourism hub.

North Korea has turned to tourism as a means of generating foreign currency, capitalizing on the fact that its tourism sector is not directly affected by international sanctions.

The country is expected to actively seek to attract Russian tourists following the opening of the Kalma tourist zone in June, according to the Korean Herald.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center), alongside his daughter (right), inspects the interior of a hotel room in the Kalma coastal tourist area in the country's east coastal city of Wonsan, North Korea.

This marks Kim Jong Un's daughter’s first public appearance since October 31, when she was seen at the site of an intercontinental ballistic missile test.

Images showed her strolling down a beach with her arm linked to Kim's and accompanying her father on a tour of hotel facilities.