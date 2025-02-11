Nightmare on ‘Laal Street’: Investors turn to memes as Rs 16.97 lakh crore wiped out from retail market

Benchmark sensex plunged 1,018 points Tuesday, closing at a two-week low, while Nifty fell below the 23,100 mark amid widespread selling, relentless foreign fund outflows, and renewed fears of a trade war triggered by fresh US tariffs.

The five-day market rout wiped out Rs 16.97 lakh crore in investor wealth, exacerbating the gloom on Dalal Street.

But as stocks tumbled, social media turned to humour, with investors flooding platforms with memes to ease the pain.

One user shared a popular meme template capturing the plight of retail investors, showing a frantic exchange where one insists on buying the dip, only to be met with frustration as the market keeps falling further, and the buyer, out of money, exits.

Another user quipped that the stock market was celebrating Valentine’s Week on Laal Street, posting a screenshot of a portfolio drenched in red.

A new scheme to half your money. One meme tweaked Akshay Kumar’s famous dialogue "25 din mein paisa double" (Money doubles in 25 days) to "25 din mein paisa adha" (Money halves in 25 days).

Indian fathers, known for their love of fixed deposits over volatile stock investments, became a recurring theme. A post captioned "Indian dads with FD watching #stockmarketcrash" featured a GIF of Tom Cruise from the movie Top Gun putting on sunglasses, satisfied at seeing stock investors struggle.

One user posted a chaotic scene featuring Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan from the movie No Entry hanging from a cliff by clinging to a man’s leg, and captioned it: "FIIs to the Stock Market India."

Perhaps the most relatable of all was an image of three distressed men, hands folded in prayer, captioned: "Just come back to my entry, I don’t even want profit." The in-picture text summed up the sentiment of many: "Inexperienced investors nowadays be like #stockmarketcrash."