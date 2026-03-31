Nalanda stampede kills at least 8 people in newest addition to recent temple tragedies

1 7 Representational image. (Shutterstock)

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At least eight women died and several others were injured in a stampede on Tuesday morning at the Shitala Mata temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district that was apparently triggered by a massive surge of devotees during a religious gathering.

At least six major stampedes have snuffed out dozens of lives in temples across India over the past five years.

This list does not include the Kumbh mela stampede – the exact death toll in which is still disputed – last year or the July 2, 2024 stampede at a satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh that claimed at least 121 lives, most of them women and children, at an event led by ‘godman’ Bhole Baba (Narayan Saakar Hari) because they were not strictly temple tragedies.

Andhra Pradesh, 2025

2 7 People gather at Venkateswara temple, at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. At least seven people were killed and two others suffered injuries after a stampede occurred at the temple on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Nine devotees, including eight women and a child, died in a stampede at a newly built temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam. The incident occurred at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga during Ekadashi when a heavy rush of devotees led to the crush. At least 17 others were injured.

Haridwar, 2025

3 7 Footwears lie at the site after a stampede broke out at Mansa Devi temple, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Sunday, July 27, 2025. At least six people died and several suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

A stampede at the hilltop Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar in July 2025 resulted in at least six deaths and over 30 injuries. The chaos reportedly unfolded on a crowded stairway, allegedly sparked by panic over rumours of an electrical wire incident.

Goa, 2025

4 7 An injured being taken to a hospital after a stampede during a temple festival, in Shirgao village, around 40 km away from Panaji, Goa, Saturday, May 3, 2025. At least seven persons were killed and 30 sustained injuries after a stampede broke out at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in North Goa. (PTI Photo)

At least seven people were killed and around 80 injured in a stampede on May 3, 2025, in Shirgao village in north Goa’s Bicholim taluka. The tragedy occurred as lakhs of devotees gathered for the annual Lairai Jatra at the Shree Lairai Devi Temple.

Tirupati, 2025

5 7 Image released by @JaiTDP via X on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha consoles the family members of those who died in the stampede on Wednesday, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

On January 8, 2025, a stampede broke out during the distribution of free tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Tirupati, near the Tirumala temple, resulting in six deaths and over 40 injuries. The incident occurred when thousands of devotees crowded into a confined space, leading to a sudden surge after a gate was opened.

Indore, 2023

6 7 Rescue operations at Indore stampede, March 31, 2023. (Videograb)

On March 31, 2023, a major tragedy occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, when a concrete slab covering an old stepwell (bawdi) collapsed at a temple, resulting in at least 35 deaths and nearly 18 injuries.

Vaishno Devi, 2022

7 7 Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu and Kashmir, on January 1, 2022. (Videograb)

A stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on January 1, 2022, left 12 people dead and over a dozen injured. The incident took place around 2:45 am near Gate No. 3, amid a heavy influx of pilgrims for New Year celebrations, with reports indicating that a scuffle triggered the crush.

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