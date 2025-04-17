Murshidabad violence game between Mamata and BJP to polarise voters, says Congress

1 6 Security personnel guard during a visit by Special Investigation Team members and forensic experts to a violence hit area at Jangipur, in Murshidabad district, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (PTI)

The recent clashes in West Bengal's Murshidabad, have sparked a political storm, with BJP leaders launching scathing attacks on chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her administration.

The violence, which claimed at least three lives and left several injured, has led to calls for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe and even demands for President’s Rule in the state.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on accused the Opposition of maintaining silence over the incident on Thursday.

"Those who built their political empires on corruption, casteism, mafia power, and dynastic politics are now silent on incidents like Murshidabad," the CM said.

Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar met Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, accompanied by victims of the violence. “We have several demands: rebuilding damaged houses and shops, Rs 5 lakh compensation per victim's family, a permanent job for one family member, and setting up of permanent BSF camps in Samserganj and Dhuliyan,” said Majumdar.

The BJP leader added that the governor had assured them of taking up the matter with appropriate authorities.

Several BJP leaders echoed these concerns.

Union minister Sanjay Seth accused the state government of abandoning its law and order responsibilities. "Mamata Didi, your rule of law has collapsed, and yet you accuse the guardians of India's borders. This is all for vote-bank politics," he said.

BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain criticised the CM’s comments about the BSF and accused her of inciting tensions. “Mamata Banerjee is breaking constitutional tradition. She should apologise for calling Yogi Ji a ‘Bhogi’.”

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske drew a controversial parallel between the Murshidabad violence and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, demanding Mamata Banerjee’s government be dismissed. “Such atrocities are happening under state watch. President’s Rule should be implemented,” he said.

In contrast, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that both BJP and TMC are using the violence to polarise voters. “This is a game between Mamata Banerjee and BJP. They are two sides of the same coin,” he said.

The Bengal government, however, maintained that the situation in Murshidabad is stabilising.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged Governor Bose to postpone his planned visit to the district, citing ongoing confidence-building measures. “I myself have refrained from visiting to avoid political one-upmanship,” she said, adding that an SIT has been formed to investigate the incident and that the government would rebuild victims’ homes.

Despite the appeal, Governor Bose said he would proceed with his visit to make an “objective assessment.”

“Victims, especially women, shared their harrowing experiences. I need to see the ground reality myself,” Bose said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress' Sagarika Ghose presented a contrasting narrative. Sharing a video of local resident named Archana Sarkar on X, Ghosh said, “We are Hindu residents here. Muslims are protecting us and saying they won’t let outsiders harm us. Muslims have done us no harm.”

Congress leader Udit Raj also weighed in, blaming the central government for any security lapses. “If Bangladeshis are behind the violence, then it’s the BSF and the Union home ministry that are answerable, not the state,” he said.

The West Bengal government submitted a report to the Calcutta high court on Thursday, claiming the law and order situation is under control. The court was hearing a petition by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who alleged bomb blasts during the riots and sought an NIA probe.

