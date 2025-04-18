Morning walks to marriage: Bengal BJP ex-president Dilip Ghosh set to tie the knot at 60

1 8 Dilip Ghosh. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh is set to tie the knot on Friday evening.

Ghosh, 60, will marry party colleague Rinku Majumdar, whom he has known since 2021, people close to them said..

The couple met during morning walks, and the relationship grew over time, they said.

2 8 Shutterstock

Ghosh, known for his quirky comments, has been a member of the RSS since his youth, and has served it in various roles across the country before getting active in the BJP in 2015.

As the state president, he is credited with establishing the BJP as the main opposition party in West Bengal, replacing the CPI(M).

3 8 TTO

"My mother wanted me to get married, so to honour her wish, I am tying the knot. I will continue to be in active politics as I was before. My personal life will have no impact on my political work," Ghosh told a news channel.

The couple will tie the knot at an intimate ceremony in New Town, with close relatives in attendance.

4 8 Videograb

Senior BJP leaders, including the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar, visited Ghosh's residence in New Town in the morning to wish him.

5 8 Sukanta Majumdar. (PTI)

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP from Serampore Kalyan Bandyopadhyay couldn’t believe at first that the former BJP state president and MP was finally marrying.

“Is he really getting married? This is very good news. He is a good person,” Bandyopadhyay said. “I hope he won’t be flexing his muscles during his morning walks from tomorrow onwards.”

6 8 Kalyan Bandyopadhyay (Videograb)

On most mornings, Ghosh goes for a morning walk and uses questions from the media to hit Mamata Banerjee, her government and her party.

The BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said she expected a big treat from Dilip da.

“He brought me into parliamentary politics in 2019. I am very happy for the couple,” she said.

7 8 Agnimitra Paul. (PTI)

A senior BJP leader who had apparently not been invited to the wedding said, “Dilip da’s is a civil marriage. He does not need a huge presence. Earlier, when there was no civil marriage, guests were invited in large numbers as witnesses to the ceremony.”

The leader acknowledged Ghosh’s contribution towards making the BJP cadres fight on the streets after he took over as the state unit president.

Trinamool MP Kirti Azad who defeated Ghosh last year in the Lok Sabha polls from the Durgapur-Burdwan constituency said, “I have not received any invites yet. Whenever he invites I will visit him with flowers and sweets.”

8 8 Kirti Azad. (PTI)

It was learnt that the marriage proposal was given by the bride's side.

"It was during an IPL match earlier this month, which Dilip Ghosh and his would-be wife attended, that they decided to get married," a BJP leader close to them said.

While Ghosh has been a bachelor, this is Majumdar's second marriage, and she has a son.

Ghosh, the former MP of Kharagpur, is expected to play a crucial role in next year's assembly polls in the state.

With inputs from agencies