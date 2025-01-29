MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
photo-article-logo Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Mayhem at Mahakumbh: Ocean of humanity turns deadly on most auspicious day

Photographs from Prayagraj show stampede that killed many on most auspicious day of mass gathering

Our Web Desk Published 29.01.25, 10:09 AM
Injured devotees being brought to a hospital after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj on Wednesday (All images from PTI)
Multiple casualties were feared after a "stampede-like" situation broke out at the Sangam on Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, officials said
An injured devotee
Ambulance arranged for injured devotees at Prayagraj
A stranded devotee, seen after a stampede occurred at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
Belongings of devotees, seen lying on the ground after the stampede
Rescue operation underway after the stampede occurred
Devotees seen climbing a barrier on 'Mauni Amavasya'
A police official manages a crowd of devotees after the stampede
A family member of one of the injured devotees after a stampede
Sadhus of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani return without doing their ‘snan’ (holy dip) after the stampede

