Sandakphu, the highest peak in West Bengal, experienced unseasonal snowfall on April 28, followed by another spell of snow on Thursday.

Located at an altitude of 3,636 meters, Sandakphu is renowned for its breathtaking views of the Everest and Kanchenjunga ranges.

The snowfall, unusual for this time of year, reflects a larger trend of unpredictable weather patterns sweeping across the Himalayas.

