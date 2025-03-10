Masan Holi with pyre ashes: See how Varanasi celebrates festival of colours

Masan ki Holi is a distinctive Holi celebration held in Varanasi, India. It occurs on the day following Rangbhari Ekadashi, which precedes the main Holi festival.
The name "Masan ki Holi" translates to "Holi of the cremation ground" or "Bhabhoot Holi." This age-old tradition has been observed by devotees of Lord Shiva in Varanasi for centuries.
Devotees use ashes from the cremation pyres at Manikarnika Ghat to highlight the cycle of life and death and detachments.
A local priest says this time Masan Holi would be a special display of grand confluence as Naga sadhus from across the country and the world will join in with Mahadev as it happens soon after Maha Kumbh.
Devotees participate in a procession before celebration of Masan Holi at Harishchandra Ghat, in Varanasi, Monday, March 10, 2025.
In addition, Masan Holi promotes a sense of communal harmony and unity among the Varanasi people. People gather and celebrate regardless of caste, creed, or social background. The celebration transcends frontiers, uniting people in a collective outpouring of joy and dedication.