MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Monday, 10 March 2025

Masan Holi with pyre ashes: See how Varanasi celebrates festival of colours

'Masan ki Holi' begins after the aarti of Mahashmashan Nath at Harishchandra Ghat in Banaras. On the day of Masan Holi, saints and Shiva devotees play Holi with the ashes of pyres after worshiping Lord Shiva

Our Web Desk Published 10.03.25, 07:55 PM
1 6
PTI picture.
ADVERTISEMENT

Masan ki Holi is a distinctive Holi celebration held in Varanasi, India. It occurs on the day following Rangbhari Ekadashi, which precedes the main Holi festival.

2 6
PTI picture.

The name "Masan ki Holi" translates to "Holi of the cremation ground" or "Bhabhoot Holi." This age-old tradition has been observed by devotees of Lord Shiva in Varanasi for centuries.

3 6
PTI picture.

Devotees use ashes from the cremation pyres at Manikarnika Ghat to highlight the cycle of life and death and detachments.

4 6
PTI picture.

A local priest says this time Masan Holi would be a special display of grand confluence as Naga sadhus from across the country and the world will join in with Mahadev as it happens soon after Maha Kumbh.

5 6
PTI picture.

Devotees participate in a procession before celebration of Masan Holi at Harishchandra Ghat, in Varanasi, Monday, March 10, 2025.

6 6
PTI picture.

In addition, Masan Holi promotes a sense of communal harmony and unity among the Varanasi people. People gather and celebrate regardless of caste, creed, or social background. The celebration transcends frontiers, uniting people in a collective outpouring of joy and dedication.

RELATED TOPICS

Varanasi Holi Maha Kumbh Manikarnika
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE