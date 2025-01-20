Victim's parents to Mamata Banerjee, BJP, Congress, RG Kar sentence sparks dismay

A little after 2:45 pm on Monday, Judge Anirban Das of the CBI special court in Sealdah sentenced Sanjay Roy, a former Kolkata Police civic volunteer, to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

In justifying his decision not to award the death penalty, Judge Das stated that the crime did not meet the “rarest of the rare” standard required for capital punishment.

The parents of the deceased medic in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case said that they were not satisfied with the verdict of the court pronouncing life imprisonment till death for the convict.

"We are shocked. How is this not the rarest of rare cases? An on-duty doctor was raped and murdered. We are dismayed. There was a larger conspiracy behind this crime," the mother told PTI.

The father said they would continue their fight until all the other culprits were brought to the book and punished.

The verdict immediately sparked outrage across the political spectrum and drew sharp reactions from leaders across parties.

Mamata Banerjee

The decision immediately sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading the charge.

“I am not satisfied. All of us demanded the death sentence, but the court gave life imprisonment,” Banerjee said in a strongly worded reaction.

Sukanta Majumder

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed scepticism over the investigation. “We wanted the highest punishment for the convict Sanjay Roy.

The public of West Bengal does not believe that only one person is involved in the RG Kar rape-murder case,” he said, calling for a deeper probe into the alleged involvement of others.

Rekha Sharma

Former NCW chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma criticised both the investigation and the judiciary’s decision.

“It is very unfortunate. The shortcomings in the investigation presented by Kolkata Police to the CBI led to life imprisonment instead of the death penalty.

The insensitivity of the judges in not calling this a rarest-of-the-rare case is disheartening,” she remarked, adding that the victim’s family and the public were left deeply dissatisfied.

Samik Bhattacharya

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya described the verdict as a reflection of public frustration. “The judgement is the manifestation of the mood of the people of West Bengal.

Everyone believes Sanjay Roy was not the only one involved. What about those who sent him there or tampered with the crime scene? Where is their punishment?” he questioned.

Brinda Karat

CPIM veteran leader Brinda Karat drew parallels to other cases and condemned the systemic failures.

“Kerala’s court gave the death sentence to a woman who poisoned her boyfriend, but here we see such leniency. This highlights the failure of our justice system in cases involving violence against women. Evidence was destroyed, and there is a clear nexus protecting the guilty. The state government must be held accountable for concealing facts,” she stated.

Salman Khurshid

Former law minister Salman Khurshid highlighted the importance of judicial processes but acknowledged the anguish caused by the verdict.

“What happened is saddening and disgusting. There is a process where the accused is given a chance to defend themselves, but delays and inconsistencies in justice cause concern,” he said, urging for reforms to ensure swifter and stricter action in such heinous crimes.

Amit Malviya

BJP’s IT department head and West Bengal organisational co-incharge Amit Malviya called for an appeal against the judgement and a deeper investigation into alleged political interference.

He wrote on X, “Life imprisonment and a 50,000-rupee fine for Sanjoy Roy, accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case, is a travesty of justice. The verdict must be appealed.”

Malviya also alleged evidence tampering, stating, “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must stop shielding the criminal. Agencies also need to investigate the role of the then Kolkata Commissioner and the Chief Minister in the destruction of evidence. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.”

