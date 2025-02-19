Mahakumbh rush still chokes trains, stations across India as passengers struggle to board

1 5 PTI

A security personnel makes announcements to manage the rush of passengers as they jostle to board a train amid rush owing to the ongoing Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela, at Patna railway station, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.



A passenger tries to enter a train through an emergency window amid rush owing to the ongoing Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela, at Patna railway station, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.



Passengers inside an overcrowded coach of a train amid rush owing to the ongoing Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela, at Patna railway station, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.



Passengers jostle to board an overcrowded train amid rush owing to the ongoing Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela, at a railway station in Patna, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.



Passengers wait for their trains amid a massive rush owing to the ongoing Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela, at Patna railway station, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

