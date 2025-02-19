MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mahakumbh rush still chokes trains, stations across India as passengers struggle to board

Patna railway station is overwhelmed by an unprecedented surge of pilgrims heading to Prayagraj

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 19.02.25, 03:31 PM
PTI
A security personnel makes announcements to manage the rush of passengers as they jostle to board a train amid rush owing to the ongoing Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela, at Patna railway station, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

PTI

A passenger tries to enter a train through an emergency window amid rush owing to the ongoing Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela, at Patna railway station, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. 

PTI

Passengers inside an overcrowded coach of a train amid rush owing to the ongoing Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela, at Patna railway station, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

PTI

Passengers jostle to board an overcrowded train amid rush owing to the ongoing Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela, at a railway station in Patna, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

PTI

Passengers wait for their trains amid a massive rush owing to the ongoing Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela, at Patna railway station, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

