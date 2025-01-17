Luxury goes electric: Mercedes-Benz and Porsche rev up at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 became the ultimate pit stop for car enthusiasts as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche rolled out their latest electric offerings. From ultra-luxury SUVs to futuristic concepts, the German titans didn’t just show up—they electrified the event. Mercedes-Benz dazzled with its Maybach EQS SUV and Concept CLA Class, while Porsche turned heads with the Macan BEV and an upgraded Taycan. With big plans for India, both brands are steering luxury towards an all-electric future.

1 8 EQS Mayback SUV 680 (mercedes-benz.co.in)

Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series'

Luxury got a high-voltage upgrade with the EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series'. Priced at Rs 2.63 crore (ex-showroom), this BEV isn’t just a car—it’s a status symbol on wheels. Powered by dual electric motors and all-wheel drive, it zips from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, hitting a top speed of 210 km/h.

“Like every Maybach, the vehicle stands for sophisticated luxury in all its facets. With Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 'Night Series', we continue to enrich our BEV portfolio in India, offering a highly exclusive and handcrafted BEV for our discerning customers,” said Santosh Iyer, Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO.

2 8 Maybach GLS 600 (Youtube)

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series

Think luxury can’t get better? Meet the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series. Starting at Rs 3.71 crore (ex-showroom), it’s designed to keep you cruising in style while making sure heads turn wherever you go.

3 8 Concept CLA Class (mercedes-benz.co.in)

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class

What does the future look like? If you ask Mercedes-Benz, it’s sleek, electric, and packed with tech. The Concept CLA Class, a glimpse into an all-new electric segment, is here to woo a younger, tech-savvy audience.

“In the age of electric mobility and digitalization, the Concept CLA is a glimpse into an electric future from Mercedes-Benz. This futuristic car strongly demonstrates our vision to elevate the BEV segment,” said Iyer.

4 8 G 580 (mercedes-benz.co.in)

Mercedes-Benz G 580 EQ Technology

Off-roading just got electrified. Mercedes-Benz brought its first fully-electric G-Class, the G 580 EQ, to the party. It’s rugged, it’s green, and it’s ready to conquer terrains like a boss.

5 8 AMG 63 E performance (mercedes-benz.co.in)

The German luxury car maker has also showcased models -- G 580, LWB E-Class 450 4MATIC, AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ and AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE at its pavilion themed as 'arena of desire'.

6 8 SL 55 4 MATIC (mercedes-benz.co.in)

7 8 Porsche Macan (porsche.com)

Porsche Macan BEV

If SUVs could flex, the Macan BEV would be striking a pose. Porsche’s all-electric Macan, priced between Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 1.69 crore, combines performance with style. It’s the perfect mix of adrenaline and elegance.

8 8 Porsche Taycan (Wikipedia)

Porsche Taycan Sport Saloon

The Taycan is back with a bang. With prices starting at Rs 1.89 crore and going up to ₹2.53 crore, the updated Taycan is faster, sleeker, and ready to set new benchmarks for electric sports cars.

Porsche isn’t just bringing cars—it’s expanding its footprint. With three new Porsche Centres opening in Indore, Jaipur, and Lucknow, the brand is going all-in on India. “With Pune and Hyderabad operations having commenced last year, we are committed to maintaining this momentum through 2025,” said Porsche India Brand Director Manolito Vujicic.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating three decades of driving luxury in India. With over 100 touch points across 50+ cities, the brand has cemented itself as a leader in the segment. Its Chakan production facility near Pune continues to power its journey in the Indian market.

Whether it’s Porsche’s sporty thrills or Mercedes-Benz’s opulent offerings, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo made one thing clear: the future of luxury is electric, and it’s already here.

