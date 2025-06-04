Leaders mourn Bengaluru stampede; BJP blames Congress govt for ‘state-sponsored neglect’

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the Bengaluru stampede deaths and the BJP asked the Congress government to own up responsibility for what it called the "state-sponsored negligence." President Droupadi Murmu said: "The loss of lives in the tragic happening at a stadium in Bengaluru is shocking and heartbreaking. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured." Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the stampede in Bengaluru during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL triumph as "absolutely heartrending".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed sadness over the tragic stampede in Bengaluru during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory in the IPL and urged the state government to strengthen safety protocols to avoid such incidents in the future.

Rahul Gandhi said the stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations is heartbreaking. "My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing a swift and full recovery to all those injured. "In this hour of grief, I stand with the people of Bengaluru. The Karnataka government must provide all possible support and relief to the affected families," Gandhi said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the Congress government and asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara to own up responsibility.

Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra accused the Siddaramaiah government of pressuring the police and organising celebrations without any preparedness and adequate police deployment.

"Is it not the responsibility of the state government to be prepared? Were they not aware that lakhs and lakhs of people will come to the celebrations?" Vijayendra said in Bengaluru.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi held the Karnataka government responsible for the incident and demanded that responsibility be fixed.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeted the state government, blaming "state-sponsored negligence" for the loss of lives.

"Nothing short of state-sponsored negligence, state-sponsored callousness, state-sponsored murder," Poonawalla alleged, adding, "This is the true face of the Congress in Karnataka." Another BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari charged the Karnataka government with “criminal negligence”.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that the Congress government should take full responsibility for the stampede and alleged that lack of proper planning and "complete failure" to take precautionary measures led to this unfortunate incident.

AIMIM top leader Owaisi said it is very unfortunate and heartbreaking that such a tragedy occurred on a happy occasion. Major steps should have been taken to prevent such an incident, he added.

Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot urged the state government to thoroughly investigate the lapses that led to the tragic incident.

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka demanded resignations of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar following the stampede.

He said that there was no doubt that the deaths occurred in the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium were "state-sponsored murders".

"There are suspicions that the hidden fight between the CM Siddaramaiah and the DCM DK Shivakumar has turned into a credit war, leading to today's chaos," he alleged in a post on 'X'.