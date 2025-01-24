Kolkata Metro conducts successful trial run on Noapara-Jai Hind BimanBandar stretch

Kolkata’s Metro network marked a milestone on January 24, as they conducted the first full-fledged trial run on both UP and Down (DN) lines of the Noapara-Jai Hind BimanBandar stretch of the Yellow Line.

The trial run commenced at 12.09 pm from Noapara station. General manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy, along with senior Metro Railway officials, was onboard during the trial run.

1 3

ADVERTISEMENT

The rake stopped at Dum Dum Cantonment station en route, where Reddy inspected the facilities. It reached the Jai Hind BimanBandar station at 12.31 pm, greeted by Metro staff and onlookers.

Jai Hind BimanBandar station, touted to be one of Asia’s largest underground Metro stations, boasts advanced infrastructure, including five platforms, a massive concourse area of 14,645 sq. m, and seamless connectivity to the Orange Line, the New Garia to BimanBandar stretch.

2 3

The station will feature state-of-the-art passenger amenities, including escalators, lifts, and subways with travelators for easy access from Jessore Road and the airport terminals.

The return journey to Noapara concluded at 2.21 pm, with Reddy emphasising the need to meet deadlines for pending works. Once operational, this stretch will enhance connectivity for commuters traveling to and from the airport.

3 3

With four stations—Noapara, Dum Dum Cantonment, Jessore Road, and Jai Hind BimanBandar—the corridor features a blend of elevated and underground sections.

This project promises a world-class travel experience for the people, setting a benchmark in modern urban transit.