Kolkata Knight Riders arrive for final pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players have arrived in the city for their final pre-season camp ahead of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The camp, starting on March 12 at Eden Gardens, will be the team’s last phase of preparation before the season opener.

Newly appointed captain Ajinkya Rahane was among the first to reach Kolkata, joined by South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje, as well as Indian players Ramandeep Singh and Manish Pandey.

The camp will focus on refining strategies and strengthening team cohesion under Rahane’s leadership.

Head coach Chandrakant Pandit will oversee preparations, with assistant coach Otis Gibson and mentor DJ Bravo adding experience to the backroom staff.

Defending champions KKR will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22.