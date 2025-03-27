'Kohinoor ka comeback...' Trolls take over after King Charles' 'Dhoom Machale' entry

A unique cultural fusion stole the spotlight at the recent Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles III and Queen Camilla were greeted with the iconic Bollywood tune "Dhoom Machale."

The performance, delivered by the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, a Hindu Scottish pipe band, blended the distinctive sounds of Scottish bagpipes with Bollywood beats, creating a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

While the musical welcome initially went unnoticed, the band itself uploaded a video of the "Dhoom Machale" performance to Instagram, bringing it to public attention.

“Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band London were honoured to perform at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in the esteemed presence of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla. A truly unforgettable moment celebrating unity, heritage, and culture, and follows a long list of performances by the band in front of royalty,” the group wrote on Instagram while sharing the clip.

Desi viewers who saw the moment play out on Instagram were left in disbelief by this cross-cultural moment.

Some initially doubted the authenticity of the clip, suspecting it was edited.

However, BBC, in its extensive coverage of the Commonwealth Day ceremony, confirmed that the "Dhoom Machale" tune was indeed played when the King and Queen arrived.

Many others offered light-hearted comments regarding the Kohinoor diamond, with one writing, "Relax, boys; it's Hrithik gone to take the Kohinoor back."

Responding to the moment, netizens cracked several jokes linking Dhoom with the royals.

The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, established in the early 1950s, is known for its unique fusion of traditional Scottish bagpiping with Hindu cultural elements.

The Royal Family's connection with Indian culture was already in the spotlight last month when King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Darjeeling Express, a popular restaurant in Carnaby Street, London, run by chef Asma Khan.

During their visit, the royal couple packed up a takeaway chicken biryani, further adding to their recent brush with South Asian flavours.

