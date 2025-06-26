Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey arrive in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to get married this weekend in Venice, Italy. The couple arrived in the city on Wednesday ahead of their wedding, which will take place over three days.

The event has drawn widespread attention—not just for the guest list or venue, but also for the reaction it has triggered among locals and activists. Residents have expressed discontent with the scale and nature of the celebrations, especially given Venice’s status as a UNESCO heritage site.

Despite the opposition, the couple has continued with their plans. Guests have already begun arriving. On Thursday, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Oprah Winfrey were spotted at Marco Polo Airport to attend the wedding. Lydia and Michael Kives were also seen boarding a boat on Wednesday.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leave the Aman Venice hotel, ahead of their expected wedding, in Venice, Italy, June 25, 2025.

Kim Kardashian walks to get in a boat as they depart from Marco Polo Airport ahead of the anticipated wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, June 26, 2025.

Lydia and Michael Kives board a boat, ahead of the expected wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, June 25, 2025.

Lauren Sanchez waves as she leaves the Aman Venice hotel, ahead of her expected wedding with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in Venice, Italy, June 25, 2025.

Oprah Winfrey looks on near a boat as she departs from Marco Polo Airport ahead of the anticipated wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, June 26, 2025.

Jeff Bezos gestures as he leaves Aman Venice hotel, ahead of their expected wedding, in Venice, Italy, June 25, 2025.

