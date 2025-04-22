Kashmir terror attack: Will not be spared, Modi says, Amit Shah promises ‘harshest punishment'

Leaders across the political spectrum Tuesday condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, as Union home minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar to review the security situation at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Saudi Arab.

The incident, which left multiple tourists feared dead and at least 20 injured in the scenic meadow of Baisaran, triggered widespread outrage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the attack “heinous” and said those responsible “will not be spared”.

“Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger,” Modi posted on X.

He also spoke to Shah soon after the incident and instructed him to take stock of the situation on the ground.

Shah, who left for Srinagar on a special flight from Delhi, was accompanied by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union home secretary Govind Mohan, and IB Director Tapan Deka. Before departure, Shah held a virtual meeting with senior officials and briefed the Prime Minister.

“Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared,” Shah said in a post on X, promising the “harshest consequences” for the perpetrators.

In Srinagar, Shah is scheduled to hold a high-level security review meeting with agencies already on the ground conducting combing operations in the forested area.

President Droupadi Murmu said the attack was “shocking and painful”. “It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally… Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable,” she posted on X, offering condolences and prayers for the injured.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called the attack “cowardly”, while Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Perpetrators will face the harshest consequences.”

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said: “The perpetrators will have to pay a very heavy price. Anti-terror ops are underway. The blood of our forces is boiling.”

Opposition parties also reacted sharply. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the “cowardly terror attack” was a “blot on humanity”. “We urge the Government of India to take corrective measures. India’s national security is paramount,” he said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the attack was “heartbreaking” and demanded accountability. “Instead of making hollow claims about normalcy in J&K, the government should take concrete steps to ensure such barbaric acts don’t recur,” he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said targeting innocent civilians was “a crime against humanity”. “The whole country stands united against terrorism and strongly condemns it,” she said.

US Vice President JD Vance, who's currently on an official visit to India, expressed shock over the violence. "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack", he said.

Officials said the attack took place around 3pm in Baisaran, a popular tourist meadow six kilometres from Pahalgam, when terrorists opened fire on people enjoying pony rides and picnics.

While the exact death toll is yet to be confirmed, at least 20 people were feared killed, Reuters reported quoting police officials.

Tuesday’s strike is among the deadliest on civilians in the region since the 2017 Amarnath Yatra attack. Security forces are now combing the area to track down the attackers.

