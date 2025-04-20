Karnataka: Sacred thread controversy leads to protests, FIRs, and suspensions

1 5 Suchivrat Kulkarni (Videograb)

The principal of Sai Spoorti PU College, Dr Chandra Shekar Biradar, and staff member Satish Pawar, were suspended with immediate effect on Saturday after allegations emerged that a student was asked to remove his sacred thread (janeu) during the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Karnataka.

Suchivrat Kulkarni, claimed he was denied entry into the exam hall at the CET centre in Sai Spoorti PU College, Bidar, on April 17 unless he removed his janeu.

"I had my Mathematics CET exam. When I reached the exam centre, the college management checked me and saw my janeu. They asked me to cut it or remove it, only then would they allow me to appear for the exam. For 45 minutes, I kept requesting them, but finally I had to come back home. I demand that the government conduct a re-examination or provide me a seat in the government college," Kulkarni said.

Gurudatta Hegde

His mother, Neeta Kulkarni, echoed the demand, stating that her son’s religious beliefs were disrespected and called on the government to either waive his college fees or ensure he is allotted a seat in a good institution.

The controversy is not limited to Bidar. In Shivamogga, three students were allegedly asked to remove their janeus by security staff at Adichunchanagiri PU College, another CET centre. One of the students refused to remove the sacred thread and was allowed to write the exam, while the two others removed it before entering the exam hall.

Police said a case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions relating to religious hurt, criminal intimidation, and deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings.

Members of Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha and pro-Hindu organisations hold protest in Bidar on April, 19, 2025.

The FIR followed a complaint by Natraj Bhagavath from the Karnataka Brahmin Sabha.

Following the complaint, two home guards were suspended. “There was a lack of knowledge and mistakes on their part,” said Shivamogga deputy commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, after reviewing CCTV footage. “They asked the students to remove the sacred thread, one student obliged while the other objected. The very next minute, the principal of the school arrived at the scene and allowed the student to proceed for the exam without getting his thread removed.”

He clarified that the guards were acting independently and not under instruction from examination authorities. A departmental inquiry has been recommended, and a report submitted to the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Pralhad Joshi

The incident has sparked political outrage and led to protests by pro-Hindu groups.

Members of the Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha staged demonstrations in Bidar on Saturday, demanding action against those responsible.

Raghunath, president of the Mahasabha, said, “The government should take strict action against those who have removed the sacred thread of students. So this is an attack on the Brahmin community. Brahmins should also have equal status as per the Constitution of India and should not be targeted.”

Vijayendra Yediyurappa

Union minister Pralhad Joshi described it as “highly condemnable.” He added, “The concerned authority has expressed regret and apologised. But what is the solution for the person who was not allowed to write the exam? You have to find a solution.”

State BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa also posted on X, writing, “By daring to cut the Janivaras, @siddaramaiaha govt has not only insulted our sacred traditions & culture, but also a deliberate attempt to cut the soul of Hindu religion.”

Shivamogga BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra called it a “serious injustice.” He said, “Whether such an incident has happened intentionally or unintentionally. Such incidents against Hinduism are happening again and again. Measures must be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Karnataka’s higher education minister M.C. Sudhakar assured that strict action would be taken after a full inquiry.

