Just a show: Congress MLA Manjunath questions Operation Sindoor, BJP says ‘treachery’

1 6 Kothur Manjunath (PTI)

The political battle over India’s military operation against terror infrastructure across the border escalated on Friday as Karnataka Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath called Operation Sindoor a failed exercise drawing a backlash from the BJP.

“Nothing was done. Just to show off, they sent three-four flights overhead and returned. Will that compensate for the 26–28 people killed in Pahalgam? Is this how we compensate those women? Is this how we console them? Is this how we show respect?” Manjunath asked.

He also raised questions about the targets of the strike, asking whether the perpetrators of the April 22 Baisaran Valley attack were among those killed.

“Have they confirmed that at least 100 terrorists have been killed? Who were those terrorists who crossed our border? What are their identities? Why was there no security at the border? How did they escape? We should identify the root, branches, and stems of terrorism and eliminate them,” he said.

Manjunath called it an intelligence failure and said conflicting reports have eroded public trust.

“We hit them here, we hit them there? All the TV channels are telling different stories. One says they hit them like this, another says something else. Whom do we trust? Who was hit? Who died? Where is the official statement?” he asked.

2 6 Shobha Karandlaje (PTI)

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje called Manjunath’s statement “treachery”.

“Congress MLA Kothur Manjunath’s disgraceful remarks calling Operation Sindoor a ‘sham’ are a direct attack on India’s armed forces. Questioning a precise military strike meant to avenge our martyrs is not criticism! It’s treachery. This is no longer politics, this is sedition. If Manjunath and his Congress cronies like Zameer trust Pakistan more than our jawans, they are free to go there and collect their ‘proof’ from ISI. The Congress mindset is soaked in anti-nationalism, always undermining India, always empowering the enemy,” Karandlaje said.

3 6 C.R. Kesavan (Videograb)

BJP national spokesperson C.R. Kesavan added: “Congress Karnataka MLA Manjunath in the most foul mouthed manner insults our brave armed forces by questioning the authenticity of Operation Sindoor. He disgustingly says it was a sham nothing was done. Just to show off, they sent three-four flights and returned.”

4 6 C.T. Ravi (Videograb)

BJP leader C.T. Ravi attacked the Congress’s record in handling terrorism.

“Speaking against the country is not a new habit of Congress, they have been doing it since before. What did they do during 2005 Delhi bombings - 70 died, 2006 Varanasi bomb blasts - 28 died, Mumbai railway blasts - 209 died, Malegaon blasts - 40 died, 2007 Samjhauta Express blasts - 70 died, 2008 Jaipur blasts - 70 died, Ahmedabad blasts - 56 died, Delhi blasts - 36 died and Mumbai attacks - 170 died? Did they do a surgical strike or give free hand to the soldiers? They did politics and no action at that time. When BJP came, Surgical strike was conducted against Uri attack and Pulwama, 9 terror bases destroyed and over 100 terrorists killed against Pahalgam attacks along with Pakistani air bases destroyed. Our PM said 'Blood and water will not flow together'. What did Congress do for the serial blasts during its tenure? The party should change its name from INC to PNC (Pakistan National Congress).”

5 6 Gaurav Bhatia (X/@gauravbhoffice)

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia linked Manjunath’s remarks to the Congress top brass. “Karnataka MLA Manjunath is asking for proof of Operation Sindoor. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and their leaders, like Siddaramaiah, do not trust the Indian Army’s bravery. They need proof. It seems that the Congress Party is running a campaign against the country and the Indian Army. If you look at the Congress Working Committee’s resolution, I am sure it indicates that all Congress members have to speak against the country, PM Modi, and the Indian Army.”

6 6 G Parameshwara (Wikipedia)

Karnataka home minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara tried to contain the damage: “I haven’t seen his statement but definitely, as far as the security of the nation is concerned, we all stand by the government, and by the military forces. It is definite but I have not seen his statement.”

