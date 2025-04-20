'We request LG, CM to ensure administration stands with people,' Ramban residents say after landslides

1 5 Debris in the area after heavy rain triggered flash floods, in Ramban district of J&K, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (PTI)

Heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district early Sunday morning, leading to the deaths of three people and the rescue of over 100 others.

Officials confirmed the damage, saying the rain had begun around 3 a.m., affecting several areas, including the stretch between Nashri and Banihal on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

A cloudburst in Seri Bagna village claimed three lives. “Rescue operation is being carried out. NDRF team is on the way and all local teams are also deployed here,” said Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, who visited Shan Palace to assess the situation.

2 5 Vehicles stuck in the debris after heavy rain triggered flash floods, in Ramban district of J&K, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (PTI)

“Due to incessant rainfall and cloudburst, National Highway was closed at several places. In Ramban, houses and hotels have been damaged. Two houses collapsed due to a landslide in Bagahana village, where 3 people have lost their lives. Around 200-250 houses have been damaged,” Chaudhary said.

Local residents have called for urgent administrative support. “We request that the LG and the CM ensure that the administration stands with the people. The people should be provided with the required help. People should be compensated after an assessment of the loss of the property,” said a resident of the area.

“I was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Since it was raining, I booked a hotel in Ramban. At around 3 AM, this incident took place. When I came out, I saw that two floors of the hotel were inside the debris. Around 15 people were there on the top floor. We rescued all of them. My new car is completely damaged due to the landslide. Around 8-10 cars are stuck under the debris,” said a stranded commuter.

3 5 People walk amidst the debris outside a hotel after heavy rain triggered flash floods, in Ramban district of J&K, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (PTI)

The national highway remains blocked due to multiple landslides. Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria said, “The national highway (Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban district) is completely blocked (due to landslides). Avoid this highway till the weather improves. Clearance work is ongoing, but it does not seem that the highway will open before evening or tomorrow because it is raining continuously.”

SSP Ramban Kulbir Singh said police stations across the district have been alerted. “All police stations have been alerted. Several houses and vehicles have been damaged in Ramban. The National Highway has been blocked. Around 100 people have been rescued from Dharam Kund. Three people have lost their lives in Baghana Village due to house collapsed. Rescue operation is underway on the National Highway as well.”

Authorities confirmed that about 40 residential houses were damaged in Dharam Kund village. Ten were completely destroyed. A senior government official, who didn’t want to be named, said, “We are monitoring the situation and an assessment will be carried out later to provide assistance to the affected population. Our priority at the moment is to safeguard lives.”

4 5 An earthmover being used to remove debris after a rain-triggered landslide, in Ramban district of J&K, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (PTI)

The situation in Ramban has drawn responses from both the administration and political leaders.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah wrote on X, “Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which have caused considerable damage to life and property. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas.”

The J&K Congress echoed the sentiment, writing on X, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives due to the cloudburst, flash floods & landslide in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, this Sunday morning. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the individuals who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.”

5 5 Jitendra Singh (PTI)

Union minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh also acknowledged the scale of destruction and the swift response from officials. “There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region, including the areas surrounding the Ramban town. The national highway stands blocked and unfortunately there have been three casualties and loss of property for a couple of families,” he posted on X.

“I am in constant touch with the deputy commissioner. The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives,” Singh said, adding, “The deputy commissioner has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from the MP's personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all, together, overcome this natural calamity.”

Saturday evening also saw rain-related deaths in the Jammu region, where two people, including a woman, were struck by lightning in the Arnas area of Reasi district.