Is Virat Kohli leaving RCB to join BBL franchise Sydney Sixers? There’s a catch

After 18 trophyless years with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat Kohli has signed up for the Sydney Sixers. The Big Bash League franchise says so.

It goes without saying the post is now viral. The post says the India star batter “signed with the Sydney Sixers for the next two seasons”.

But there’s a catch.

This was an April Fools’ Day prank by the BBL franchise.

The Sydney-based team, which boasts of top Australian cricketers such as Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, had posted X: “Virat Kohli is officially a Sixer for the next TWO seasons! ”

The post quickly gained traction, drawing over 500k views and sending the cricketing world into a frenzy before the truth emerged.

Shortly after the post went viral, the Sixers clarified that it was just a prank, reinforcing the well-known rule that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not permit Indian male cricketers to participate in foreign leagues.

The Sixers, a three-time BBL champion side, last clinched the title in 2021, following the Covid-19 break.

Over the years, the franchise has fielded some top international players, including Dwayne Bravo, Nathan McCullum, Chris Tremlett and Johan Botha.

However, the dream of signing Kohli will have to wait until the Indian stalwart retires from international cricket.

Notably, former Australia pacer Brett Lee had in 2022 floated the idea of BBL becoming a private league, which could pave the way for top global stars like Kohli to participate.

In an interview with Crictoday.com, Lee had said, “Imagine Kohli playing for the Sixers and the crowds you would get. I am impressed with the Big Bash. They have done a great job. But to reach the next level, you would have to do that.”

For now, Kohli remains focused on the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season.

He will be in action on Wednesday when his franchise – Royal Challengers Bengaluru – takes on Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB currently tops the IPL 2025 points table with two wins in as many matches.

The 36-year-old batting maestro was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024, amassing 741 runs to claim the Orange Cap.

In IPL 2025, he has already notched up 90 runs in two matches, including an unbeaten 59 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.