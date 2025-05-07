India-Pakistan standoff: Beijing says Operation Sindoor ‘regrettable’, US urges de-escalation

1 6 Representational Image (Shutterstock)

Beijing has condemned India’s Operation Sindoor as “regrettable,” as tensions spike between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan following cross-border missile strikes on Wednesday.

A statement from the foreign ministry said, “We are concerned about the ongoing situation. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbours. They are both China's neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation. China finds India's military operation early this morning regrettable.”

The US hoped that hostilities would end “very quickly.”

While speaking to reporters at the White House US President Donald Trump said: “It’s a shame. We heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval (Office). I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past.” Trump added that he hoped the hostilities would end “very quickly.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the sentiment. "I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo POTUS' comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution."

Israel has extended support to India.

In a post on X, Israel’s Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said, “Israel supports India’s right for self defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent."

In an earlier comment on April 24, Azar had drawn parallels between attacks in India and those faced by Israel. “You have a similar situation in which people were going to a music festival and were massacred, and people here were going on vacation and they were massacred. It’s the same death cult, the same distorted interpretation of religion, the same supremacist thoughts. This is something that has to be completely eliminated. That’s why Israel has had the resolve to attack Hamas the way it did. We’re going to continue doing it while defending our principles, our laws, and our values. And I’m sure India is going to do the same,” Azar had said.

“We are deeply concerned about the intensifying military confrontation between India and Pakistan after the terrorist attack near the city of Pahalgam,” Russia foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by state-run news agency TASS.

"We hope that the differences between New Delhi and Islamabad will be resolved through peaceful, political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999,” the spokesperson said in a statement in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The UK has expressed its readiness to assist India and Pakistan in easing tensions, UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said on Wednesday.

Speaking to BBC Radio, Reynolds stated, “We are a friend and partner to both countries. We stand ready to support them. Both nations share a vested interest in maintaining regional stability, encouraging dialogue, and avoiding further conflict. We’re here and willing to help in any way we can.”

Deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of United Arab Emirates urged both countries to “exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions and avoid further escalations.”

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the situation. According to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres is “very concerned” about India's military operation against Pakistan. “The world cannot afford a confrontation between the two countries,” Dujarric said, urging “maximum military restraint from both countries.”

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also issued a statement. “In regard to the terrorist act that occurred in Kashmir on April 22, our country firmly condemns such acts of terrorism. Furthermore, we express strong concern that this situation may lead to further retaliatory exchanges and escalate into a full-scale military conflict. For the peace and stability of South Asia, we strongly urge both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue.”

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, “We understand India’s desire to protect itself against the scourge of terrorism, but we obviously call on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to avoid escalation and, of course, to protect civilians.”

