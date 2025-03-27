In the eye of storm: Move over Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag is the latest meme target

For months, Yuzvendra Chahal has been meme fodder on X amid his high-profile split with Dhanashree Verma. But in the ever-evolving meme economy, there’s a new entrant — Riyan Parag.

The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder, leading the side in Sanju Samson’s absence, found himself at the heart of an Internet storm after a fan breached security at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium on March 26.

In a dramatic moment, the spectator sprinted onto the field and touched Parag’s feet—a gesture that simultaneously showcased the cricketer’s soaring popularity in Assam and raised serious security concerns.

However, the Internet wasn’t convinced. What could have been a sentimental moment quickly turned into meme fuel. Some hailed Parag’s growing stature, while others dismissed the incident as an orchestrated PR stunt.

The incident divided fans, with memes pouring in at breakneck speed.

One user took a sly dig at Parag: "A person risked getting banned from the stadium or even jailed, only to show gratitude to Riyan Parag. What a crazy fan of KKR," that Parag was more valuable to KKR’s victory than to his team.

Another was less charitable: "Riyan Parag hasn't achieved anything in cricket till now. But some 'fans' are ready to turn them into gods. This was totally staged imo. Riyan Parag will surpass even Rishabh Pant in PR tactics."

One meme summed up the disbelief: "Fan invaded pitch for Riyan Parag. Itna bura din aagaya "

An array of memes also suggested that Parag had paid someone a day before the match to stage the incident, sharing AI-generated images as "proof."

The comparisons to Virat Kohli were inevitable, but not in the way Parag might have hoped.

A similar pitch invasion had taken place in the opening match of IPL 2025 when a fan stormed the ground to touch Kohli’s feet. The fan was arrested and released on bail.

Some Parag’s critics also accused his father of "wasting money on PR." One unimpressed user wrote: "Riyan Parag’s father wasting money on PR so that Riyan looks like Kohli."