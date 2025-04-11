ADVERTISEMENT

Brown overalls, waist shackled: Tahawwur Rana’s handover from US Marshals to NIA Visuals show 64-year-old Tahawwur Hussain Rana -- accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks -- in chains as he is escorted by US Marshals in what appears to be a military airbase in California. Rana was formally handed over to Indian authorities on Thursday. The photos capture the moment US Marshals transferred custody of Rana to a team from India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) and representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Rana has been remanded to NIA custody for 18 days, during which investigators aim to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the 26/11 attacks that killed 166 people and injured more than 238

