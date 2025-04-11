MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Brown overalls, waist shackled: Tahawwur Rana’s handover from US Marshals to NIA

Visuals show 64-year-old Tahawwur Hussain Rana -- accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks -- in chains as he is escorted by US Marshals in what appears to be a military airbase in California. Rana was formally handed over to Indian authorities on Thursday. The photos capture the moment US Marshals transferred custody of Rana to a team from India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) and representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Rana has been remanded to NIA custody for 18 days, during which investigators aim to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the 26/11 attacks that killed 166 people and injured more than 238

Our Web Desk Published 11.04.25, 10:46 AM
Tahawwur Rana, in chains, handed over to representatives from India’s Ministry of External Affairs by US Marshals.
Office of Public Affairs, US Department of Justice via X/@ANI
The visuals show Tahawwur Rana, in chains, being escorted by US Marshals in what seems like an Army airbase.
Office of Public Affairs, US Department of Justice via X/@ANI
NIA formally arrests 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspirator Tahawwur Rana on arrival at IGI, New Delhi.
X/@NIA_India
Tight security arrangements near NIA headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025. The NIA on Friday took Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana into 18-day custody, during which he will be questioned in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 26/11 terror strike.
PTI
Tight security arrangements near NIA headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025.
PTI
Security personnel stand guard at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025.
PTI

