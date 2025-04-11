Brown overalls, waist shackled: Tahawwur Rana’s handover from US Marshals to NIA

Tahawwur Rana, in chains, handed over to representatives from India’s Ministry of External Affairs by US Marshals.Office of Public Affairs, US Department of Justice via X/@ANI
NIA formally arrests 26/11 Mumbai terror attack conspirator Tahawwur Rana on arrival at IGI, New Delhi.X/@NIA_India
Tight security arrangements near NIA headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025. The NIA on Friday took Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana into 18-day custody, during which he will be questioned in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 26/11 terror strike.PTI
