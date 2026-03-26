In pics: Tel Aviv residents take shelter underground during air strikes amid West Asia crisis

Dog salon workers take cover with the dogs in a bomb shelter as air raid sirens warn of incoming Iranian missile strikes in Ramat Gan, Israel, Wednesday, March 25, 2026.AP/PTI
A bride and her family sit in a bomb shelter after an alert warning of missiles fired from Iran toward central Israel interrupted their wedding photo shoot in a nearby park in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, March 19, 2026.AP/PTI
People take shelter in an Underground tunnel as air raid sirens signal a warning of incoming Iranian missiles in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 19, 2026.AP/PTI
People take cover in an underground bomb shelter as air raid sirens warn of incoming Iranian missile strike, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.AP/PTI
Leah Guttmann holds her son, Teddy, as other people take shelter in an underground parking garage while air-raid sirens warn of incoming missiles launched by Iran toward Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 1, 2026AP/PTI