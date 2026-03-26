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photo-article-logo Friday, 27 March 2026

In pics: Tel Aviv residents take shelter underground during air strikes amid West Asia crisis

Amid escalating war tensions, residents of Tel Aviv are turning bomb shelters into makeshift community spaces—gathering for safety while continuing daily life, hosting marriage ceremonies and even setting up dog grooming salons underground

AP, PTI Published 26.03.26, 09:39 PM
Dog salon workers take cover with the dogs in a bomb shelter as air raid sirens warn of incoming Iranian missile strikes in Ramat Gan, Israel, Wednesday, March 25, 2026.
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Dog salon workers take cover with the dogs in a bomb shelter as air raid sirens warn of incoming Iranian missile strikes in Ramat Gan, Israel, Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

AP/PTI
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A bride and her family sit in a bomb shelter after an alert warning of missiles fired from Iran toward central Israel interrupted their wedding photo shoot in a nearby park in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, March 19, 2026.
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A bride and her family sit in a bomb shelter after an alert warning of missiles fired from Iran toward central Israel interrupted their wedding photo shoot in a nearby park in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, March 19, 2026.

AP/PTI
People take shelter in an Underground tunnel as air raid sirens signal a warning of incoming Iranian missiles in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 19, 2026.
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People take shelter in an Underground tunnel as air raid sirens signal a warning of incoming Iranian missiles in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 19, 2026.

AP/PTI
People take cover in an underground bomb shelter as air raid sirens warn of incoming Iranian missile strike, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.
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People take cover in an underground bomb shelter as air raid sirens warn of incoming Iranian missile strike, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

AP/PTI
Leah Guttmann holds her son, Teddy, as other people take shelter in an underground parking garage while air-raid sirens warn of incoming missiles launched by Iran toward Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 1, 2026
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Leah Guttmann holds her son, Teddy, as other people take shelter in an underground parking garage while air-raid sirens warn of incoming missiles launched by Iran toward Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 1, 2026

AP/PTI

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