In India for book launch tour, Elon Musk’s mother, Maye, visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple

1 3 X/@mayemusk

ADVERTISEMENT

Billionaire-investor Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk was spotted praying at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, along with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday.

The supermodel and nutritionist is currently in India to launch the Hindi edition of her book A Woman Makes a Plan.

Maye Musk, who wore a vibrant printed yellow outfit, was seen offering prayers and receiving blessings from the priest.

2 3

“It was such a beautiful experience to seek blessings at the temple with my dear friend Maye, who’s in India for her book launch,” Jacqueline, draped in a golden suit with her head covered by a dupatta, said to the media. “Maye’s book is a symbol of the resilience of a woman. It has taught me so much, especially that age is just a number and it shouldn’t define your dreams and goals.”

Maye Musk, who turned 77 on April 19, celebrated her birthday in Mumbai. She shared a picture of the flowers sent by her son Elon Musk, captioning it, “Thank you, Elon, for sending these beautiful birthday flowers to me in Mumbai. Love m.” Elon replied, “Love you, Mom. Thanks for everything.”

3 3 X/@mayemusk

The visit was also one of Jacqueline’s first public appearances since the passing of her mother, Kim, earlier this month.

Jacqueline was last seen in the Sonu Sood-starrer Fateh, which released earlier this year. The actress, along with Neil Nitin Mukesh, will also headline JioHotstar's Hai Junoon. The actress will star in Welcome To The Jungle and Housefull 5, both slated for a 2025 release.