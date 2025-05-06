Iceland Cricket names Rishabh Pant, Iyer, Kishan in its IPL 2025 ‘scammers XI’

The official X handle of the Icelandic cricket board, known for its cheeky takes on world cricket, posted a tongue-in-cheek ‘Frauds and Scammers XI’ featuring underperformers of the IPL 2025 season.

The list includes some of the costliest buys in this year’s mega auction, who have failed to justify their price tags with either bat or ball.

The post, while satirical in tone, has reignited conversations around the underwhelming returns of several high-profile players.

Here's a look at the names featured, and why they made the cut.

1 12 All pictures: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishabh Pant (Captain & Wicketkeeper)

Back from a long injury layoff, Pant was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore in the mega auction, making him one of the costliest buys in IPL history. In return, he has scored 128 runs in 11 matches at an average of 12.80, with no innings of substance or match-winning impact.

2 12

Rahul Tripathi

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter has been out of touch. In 5 matches, he’s managed 55 runs, averaging 11, with a highest of 23. Despite being a consistent name in past seasons, this time he's been a shadow of himself.

3 12

Rachin Ravindra

The Kiwi all-rounder was expected to shine after his World Cup breakout. But with 191 runs in 8 matches at an average of 27.29, his season has not been poor, but underwhelming for CSK’s investment.

4 12

Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians stuck with Kishan through thick and thin, but this season has tested their patience. He has scored just 196 runs from 11 matches at 24.5.

5 12

Venkatesh Iyer

Iyer, who once lit up the IPL with his all-round skills, has failed to find rhythm. Across 11 games, he has scored 142 runs at 20.29, without a single knock of note.

6 12

Glenn Maxwell

The ‘Big Show’ fizzled out this season. In 7 matches for RCB, Maxwell has scored 48 runs at an average of 8. He has taken 4 wickets, but even that has done little to mask his dismal run with the bat.

7 12

Liam Livingstone

In 7 matches, Livingstone has managed only 87 runs at an average of 17.40. His 2 wickets offer little consolation in a season that never took off for the Englishman.

8 12

Deepak Hooda

Another major letdown, Hooda has played 6 matches and scored only 31 runs, averaging a dismal 6.20. Given his experience and the role of a finisher, his output has been low.

9 12

Ravichandran Ashwin

The veteran has played 6 matches without taking a single wicket. Add to that just 31 runs with the bat, and it’s no surprise he made Iceland Cricket’s list.

10 12

Matheesha Pathirana

Pathirana’s 12 wickets in 9 matches may look decent, but his economy rate of 10.22 has often cost CSK momentum in key overs. In a season where discipline has mattered most, he's bled runs when they needed control.

11 12

Mohammed Shami

Returning to the IPL after injury, Shami has looked far from his best. He has taken only 6 wickets in 9 games, while going at an economy rate of 11.23 which is far too expensive for a strike bowler.

12 12

No Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

In an ironic twist, Iceland Cricket named Mukesh Kumar as their “No Impact Player.” The pacer has 9 wickets from 10 matches but has leaked runs at an economy of 9.87, often undoing any good with the ball.

The Icelandic Cricket Association, formed in 2008, remains unrecognised by the ICC but has become an online cult favourite for its humour-filled commentary on global cricket.

The team first played unofficial internationals in 2018 and even crowdfunded its early tours through Reddit. Their most famous win remains a 215-run hammering of Switzerland in a 50-over match.

Their posts are often irreverent, and the ‘Scammers XI’ is no exception.

The post, made on Tuesday, has triggered a mixed reaction online with many fans taking it as witty banter, while others have criticised the harsh terminology like “fraud” and “scammer” being used for players, especially those returning from injury or battling form issues.

Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer, both coming off long injury breaks, have drawn sympathy as some called the satire tasteless, others defended it as fair game in the age of meme commentary.