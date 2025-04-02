Hostility hits LoC: Yet again, Pakistan crosses the line, but Indian Army takes charge

The Line of Control (LoC) flared up once again on Tuesday as the Pakistan Army attempted to breach Indian territory in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The Indian Army swiftly responded, eliminating four to five infiltrators in retaliatory fire, per sources.

The Pakistani side not only attempted an incursion but also violated the ceasefire agreement by opening unprovoked fire at 1:10 PM. A defense spokesperson stated that the Indian Army responded with “controlled and calibrated” retaliation, ensuring no loss of life or property on its side.

A breach met with fire

Tensions along the LoC have remained relatively stable since India and Pakistan reaffirmed their ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

However, Tuesday’s incident marks a reminder that the fragile peace along the border is always one misstep away from collapse.

Security at LOC in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

“On April 1, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati sector due to Pakistan Army intrusion across LoC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army. Our troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. The situation is under control and being closely monitored,” Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said in a statement.

While the Indian Army has not confirmed any casualties on the Pakistani side, sources reported that five enemy soldiers sustained injuries in the explosion and the subsequent exchange of fire.

Familiar patterns

The Krishna Ghati sector is no stranger to conflict.

Over the past two months, there has been a noticeable increase in ceasefire violations, particularly in the Pir Panjal region. Incidents of sniping, infiltration attempts, and direct confrontations have surged.

Indian Army near the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army remains vigilant, ensuring that these attempts are thwarted before they pose a larger threat.

Escalation beyond the border

The latest ceasefire violation is not an isolated event.

Pakistan’s frequent use of proxies to carry out infiltrations has led to multiple arrests along the LoC. In March, alert troops apprehended a Pakistani national, Mohd Yaqoob, a resident of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in the Rajouri district. Though no incriminating material was found on him, his movement across the LoC raised suspicions about Pakistan’s broader infiltration strategy.

An Indian Army soldier stands guard near the Line of Control (LoC), in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier this year, an Indian soldier stationed in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district was injured when a sniper’s bullet from across the border struck him. An explosion was also reported near the zero line, followed by multiple rounds of gunfire, though no casualties were recorded.

Is the ceasefire agreement crumbling?

The February 2021 ceasefire understanding between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan was seen as a rare moment of diplomatic defrost between the two neighbors.

India has repeatedly emphasised the need to uphold the ceasefire and prevent unnecessary escalation. The Indian Army reiterates the importance of upholding the tenets of the DGsMO understanding of 2021 to maintain peace along the LoC, defense PRO Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal stated.

Despite diplomatic engagements and military-to-military communication channels, the reality on the LoC remains volatile.