MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Tuesday, 07 January 2025

Worried about HMPV outbreak in India? Don’t be, we have social media memes

As HMPV virus cases hit headlines, social media users do their thing, provide laughter – isn’t that the best medicine, allegedly?

Our Web Desk Published 07.01.25, 02:02 PM
1 10
Shutterstock
ADVERTISEMENT
2 10
X/spidey_mb

China and Trump’s viral story

“China releasing virus every time Trump comes to office #HMPV.”A Kolavari D song picture having the text, “Ok Mama, now variant change,” suggests humorously that China has a pattern of releasing viruses.  

3 10
X/ThakurAkhilBha1

Skeletons from Beijing’s closet?

“After Corona and HMPV Virus, everyone asking China or kya kya chupa rakhana hai #HMPV #lockdown #HMPV.”

4 10
X/_bloodysaint_

Laughing instead of panicking

“New virus starts in China with possible pandemic in the future. People start making memes instead of being afraid #HMPV.”The meme, having the text “Am I a joke to you?”, 

Seems like humour has become a common way for people to process anxiety about pandemics.

5 10
X/sarcastic_us

Another year, another crisis

“This year came with its own surprise #sarcasm #HMPV.”In this meme, a crying man trying to "have a normal year" is overshadowed by a larger man labeled "HMPV."   

6 10
X/escryb

WFH again?

“Will corporate employees get ready for another lockdown or WFH life? Stay safe!”A scene from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa humorously compares the virus to a boss demanding accountability.   

7 10
X/MemesMafia_

Pandemic as a love story

“Disclaimer: Ye kahani infectious hai #HMPV.”The meme, showing the outbreak as a love story between lockdowns, is labelled: “Pandemic: Ek Prem Katha”,.  

8 10
X/BalochRamzan2

Is this a joke?

One user posted: “People making memes instead of getting worried on new HMPV virus. Virus be like: ‘Am I a joke to you?’”

9 10
X/SeekerNTBelievr

China's love for variants

“Virus be like: ‘Outbreak, outbreak, outbreak... I don’t like China, I avoid. But China likes me, I can't avoid.’ #HMPV.”

10 10
X/fallenchinar

China and the cycle of outbreaks

“World living peacefully. China with a new variant of virus: #HMPV.”An image of SRK playing the dhol completes the Indianisation of the humorous jab at China.

RELATED TOPICS

HMPV Outbreak Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) Pandemic
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE