Worried about HMPV outbreak in India? Don’t be, we have social media memes

China and Trump’s viral story

“China releasing virus every time Trump comes to office #HMPV.”A Kolavari D song picture having the text, “Ok Mama, now variant change,” suggests humorously that China has a pattern of releasing viruses.

Skeletons from Beijing’s closet?

“After Corona and HMPV Virus, everyone asking China or kya kya chupa rakhana hai #HMPV #lockdown #HMPV.”

Laughing instead of panicking

“New virus starts in China with possible pandemic in the future. People start making memes instead of being afraid #HMPV.”The meme, having the text “Am I a joke to you?”,

Seems like humour has become a common way for people to process anxiety about pandemics.

Another year, another crisis

“This year came with its own surprise #sarcasm #HMPV.”In this meme, a crying man trying to "have a normal year" is overshadowed by a larger man labeled "HMPV."

WFH again?

“Will corporate employees get ready for another lockdown or WFH life? Stay safe!”A scene from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa humorously compares the virus to a boss demanding accountability.

Pandemic as a love story

“Disclaimer: Ye kahani infectious hai #HMPV.”The meme, showing the outbreak as a love story between lockdowns, is labelled: “Pandemic: Ek Prem Katha”,.

Is this a joke?

One user posted: “People making memes instead of getting worried on new HMPV virus. Virus be like: ‘Am I a joke to you?’”

China's love for variants

“Virus be like: ‘Outbreak, outbreak, outbreak... I don’t like China, I avoid. But China likes me, I can't avoid.’ #HMPV.”

China and the cycle of outbreaks

“World living peacefully. China with a new variant of virus: #HMPV.”An image of SRK playing the dhol completes the Indianisation of the humorous jab at China.