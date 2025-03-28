High-rise collapses after earthquake rocks Bangkok, tremors felt in Kolkata and Imphal

1 6 View of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings following the tremors in the Thai capital, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025.(Reuters)

A strong and lengthy tremor was felt by residents in the Thai capital, Bangkok, on Friday, with buildings swaying and shops and offices evacuated.

Germany's GFZ for geosciences said the epicenter of the 7.3 magnitude earthquake was in neighboring Myanmar, citing preliminary reports. It was recorded at a shallow 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) meanwhile said the earthquake had a 7.7 magnitude.

2 6 People stand on a street after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. (Reuters)

Residents of Kolkata and adjoining areas reported feeling mild tremors and noticing wall hangings sway slightly during the earthquake.

According to official sources, there have been no reports of damage to property or loss of life in the city due to the tremor.

In Manipur, tremors caused panic among residents of Thangal Bazar in Imphal, where many old multi-storey buildings, are located.

However, no damage has been reported so far, police said.

What else do we know about the earthquake?

There were no immediate reports on casualties or damage. But witnesses said people ran out into the streets of Bangkok after feeling the powerful tremors. Water splashed out of swimming pools, witnesses added.

Some metro and light rail lines were suspended as a result of the quake.

4 6 People stand on the road as cars drive through the traffic after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. (Reuters)

"I heard it and I was sleeping in the house, I ran as far as I could in my pyjamas out of the building," Duangjai, a resident of popular tourist city Chiang Mai, told the French AFP news agency after tremors were felt across northern and central Thailand.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she interrupted an official visit to the southern island of Phuket to hold an "urgent meeting."

5 6 Workers assist an injured man after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings following the tremors in the Thai capital, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. (Reuters)

Where else were the tremors felt?

The earthquake's epicenter was located 16 kilometers northwest of the city of Sagaing in Myanmar at around 12:50 p.m. local time (0620 GMT/UTC), the USGS said.

An AFP journalist in the city of Naypyidaw south of Sagaing said roads were buckled by the force of the earthquake, with chunks of ceilings fallen from buildings.

6 6 People gather on the street, after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings following the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand March 28, 2025. (Reuters)

"We have started the search and going around Yangon to check for casualties and damage. So far, we have no information yet," an officer from the Myanmar Fire Services Department told the Reuters news agency. Yangon lies some 620 kilometers south of Sagaing.

Apart from Thailand, the tremors were also felt in China's southwest Yunnan province. Beijing's quake agency measured the jolt at 7.9 in magnitude.

This is a developing news story. Please refresh for updates.

