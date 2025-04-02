Have you ever experienced gigil? Jay Shah, Shah Rukh Khan, Rinku Singh have

Ever had the irresistible urge to pinch someone's cheeks or squeeze their head because they were just that adorable?

Congratulations! You have experienced ‘Gigil.’

Straight out of the Tagalog language of the Philippines, ‘Gigil’ (pronounced ghee-gill) is the word you never knew you needed.

An intense feeling of cute aggression — the urge to clench fists, grit teeth, and unleash a tidal wave of affection — it has now found its rightful place in the Oxford English Dictionary.

The Telegraph Online takes a look at some real-life instances where social media users melted into a puddle of adoration to celebrate the most gigil-worthy moments in the recent past.

1 8 X/@CricCrazyJohns

Jay Shah, the ICC chairman, has never been shy about his admiration for Virat Kohli.

When India lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024 after a win against South Africa, the country celebrated.

But one of the most captivating moments came when Jay Shah handed Virat his winners' medal, looking at him with such adoration that the internet agreed: “Gigil level 100”.

2 8 X/@elonmusk

If there were ever a surprising ‘gigil’ moment, it came on March 15, 2025, when Elon Musk’s four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, walked alongside US president Donald Trump on the White House lawn.

The tiny tot, skipping alongside Trump while holding a toy, won hearts.

Even Musk himself couldn’t resist, posting a picture on X, captioned: “That’s a happy picture.”

3 8 X/@CricCrazyJohns

If there’s one bromance that’s endured the years, it’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s.

Their bond, their camaraderie, and their on-field chemistry have won countless matches — and hearts.

But the ultimate gigil moment came when Kohli held the T20 World Cup trophy with Rohit standing beside him with his daughter perched on his shoulders, as they all broke into contagious laughter.

4 8 PlanetF1

Before they became teammates at Ferrari, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton shared a moment that had F1 fans swooning.

After Leclerc’s Australian Grand Prix victory in 2022, the duo celebrated on the podium, spraying champagne on each other in what can be described as pure gigil joy.

5 8 Screengrab

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have defined on-screen chemistry for decades.

During Dilwale promotions, Kajol gave SRK’s cheeks a playful pinch on camera, triggering mass gigil for Bollywood fans.

6 8 all-about-cr7.tumblr.com

Beyond the tough tackles, even footballers have a soft side.

After Real Madrid’s 2014 UEFA Super Cup victory, Cristiano Ronaldo was caught on camera holding Sergio Ramos in a way that made Madridistas gigil.

Who said football wasn’t romantic?

7 8 X/@CricCrazyJohns

Post the T20 World Cup win, Jasprit Bumrah’s most heartwarming moment came during his celebration.

Holding his son Angad on the pitch while his wife Sanjana Ganesan radiated beside him, Bumrah gave cricket fans a moment to cherish forever.

The ICC had to share the adorable clip, making the internet melt.

8 8 Instagram/rinkukumar12

Winning an IPL title is special, but Rinku Singh hugging the trophy as if its his newborn? That’s gigil gold.

The KKR finisher, fresh off his first-ever IPL win, clutched the trophy in a tight embrace, his face glowing with joy.