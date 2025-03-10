Greenland gears up to vote, Donald Trump ‘takeover’ offer looms large

As the Arctic island heads to the polls on March 11, one conversation has resurfaced— Donald Trump’s persistent interest in acquiring Greenland.

1 6 Crosses at the cemetery are pictured ahead of a March 11 general election in Nuuk, Greenland. (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion polls show that a majority of Greenland's inhabitants support independence, but they are divided over the timing and potential impact on living standards.

2 6 An election campaign poster is pictured on a street ahead of a March 11 general election in Nuuk, Greenland (Reuters)

The current government, led by Prime Minister Múte Egede of the left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit party, has been at the forefront of the independence movement.

3 6 A man pulls a bucket with a fishing net past an election campaign poster ahead of a March 11 general election in Nuuk's harbour (Reuters)

His party, along with the centrist Naleraq, has long sought to sever ties with Denmark. But as the election nears, Trump’s offer has altered the nature of that debate.

“We don’t want to be Danes or Americans,” Egede told Fox News recently.

4 6 A view of a tunnel, ahead of the March 11 general election, in Nuuk (Reuters)

From Washington’s perspective, Greenland’s strategic location and vast untapped resources make it an attractive target. The island sits along the shortest route between Europe and North America and plays a critical role in US military defense.

5 6 People try to move their boat that is stuck in ice (Reuters)

But Trump’s interest in Greenland isn’t just about military strategy. The island is rich in rare earth minerals, crucial for technologies ranging from electric vehicles to military hardware.

6 6 A woman smokes as they wait for a bus ahead of a March 11 general election in Nuuk (Reuters)

While there is a push in Greenland to be independent from Denmark, Greenlanders are not interested in a new colonial master, opinion polls show. Denmark, for its part, has made it clear that Greenland is not up for negotiation. Whatever the result of the election, neither side wants to become Americans.

RELATED TOPICS Greenland