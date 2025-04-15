‘Gajab swad ba’: Japan’s envoy tastes Litti Chokha, reviews highway infrastructure in Bihar

Japan’s Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Keiichi Ono has dropped a spicy Bhojpuri one-liner that has Indians grinning from ear to ear.

Touring Bihar, Ambassador Ono set social media abuzz after sharing a now-viral photo of him indulging in the state’s legendary culinary gem—litti chokha.

But it wasn’t just the smoky littis (stuffed and baked whole wheat dough balls) or the chokha (roasted eggplant and potato mash) that caught everyone’s eye; it was Ono’s Bhojpuri-laced enthusiasm that stole the show.

“Namaste, Bihar! Finally had the chance to try the world-famous Litti Chokha—Gajab Swad Ba!” he said on X, along with a photo of an array of other native Bihari dishes.

The post has over 229,000 views and counting.

Users were quick to cheer on the Ambassador for his palate and his pronunciation.

The Bhojpuri phrase “Gajab Swad Ba” (It tastes amazing!) became the secret sauce that won him instant affection.

But this isn’t all chulha and chillies.

Ambassador Ono switched gears from food to infrastructure, highlighting a key diplomatic engagement during his visit.

Alongside the head of the Japan Tourism Agency, he toured the Bihar National Highway Improvement Project, a Japan-financed initiative poised to reduce travel time across the state and make it more accessible for tourists and investors alike.

“Together with the head of the Japan Tourism Agency, I toured the Bihar National Highway Improvement Project, which is being financed by the Japanese government. This initiative is expected to drastically cut down travel time across the state and enhance its appeal to tourists and investors,” he posted.

Netizens couldn’t help but recall a similar moment from 2023, when Japan’s former Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, slurped up pani puri and relished a Banarasi Thali in Varanasi.

With litti chokha in one hand and bilateral ties in the other, Ambassador Ono has once again proved what every Indian already knows—good food can win over anyone.

