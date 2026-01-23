From Kashmir to Uttarakhand, snowfall disrupts daily life; flights at Srinagar airport cancelled

1 7 A car moves through a snow-laden road amid heavy snowfall at Bhaderwah, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (PTI)

High-speed winds and fresh snowfall brought parts of north India to a standstill on Friday, disrupting daily life even as tourists celebrated the season’s first real taste of winter across several hill states.

In Kashmir, strong overnight winds swept through many areas of the valley on Thursday night, including Srinagar, uprooting trees, electricity poles and rooftops in a few places.

2 7 A milkman makes his way through a snow-covered street during snowfall on the city's outskirts, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (PTI)

Power lines snapped in several localities, leaving many areas without electricity. Officials said restoration work was underway on Friday, even as reports came in of damage to houses, other structures and vehicles in some pockets.

Weather conditions also affected air travel. Flight operations at Srinagar airport were cancelled for the day after heavy snowfall rendered the runway unsafe.

3 7 Vehicles lie covered under fresh snowfall in a parking area, in Shimla, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (PTI)

“In view of continuous snowfall, accumulation of snow on operational areas, and the prevailing forecast of adverse weather en route, all flight operations at Srinagar airport stand cancelled for the day in the interest of passenger safety,” airport officials said. Passengers were advised to contact their airlines for updates and re-accommodation.

While Kashmir grappled with disruption, neighbouring Himachal Pradesh welcomed its first snowfall of the winter, ending a nearly three-month-long dry spell.

4 7 A view of snow-covered 'Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan' following fresh snowfall, in Katra, Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (PTI)

The snowfall brought cheer to tourists, many of whom shared videos online describing the hills as a “winter wonderland”. Some posts also urged visitors to drive slowly on snow-covered roads.

According to the Shimla Meteorological Centre, Kothi village near Manali recorded the highest snowfall in the state at 15 cm. In the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, Gondla received 12 cm, Kukumseri 6.8 cm and Hansa 5 cm.

5 7 Commuters pass on a snow-covered Mall road, in Manali, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. Forecasts predicting up to 28 cm of snow came true ending the region's dry spell under active western disturbances. (PTI)

Jubbal in Shimla district recorded 6 cm, Manali 4.8 cm, while Keylong and Kufri received 4 cm each. Shimla recorded 0.6 cm of snow.

The Met department has forecast that higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh will continue to receive snowfall till January 24, while other areas are expected to remain dry.

6 7 A view of the snow-covered Kedarnath Temple amid snowfall, in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (PTI)

District administrations have begun clearing snow from roads, and residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in areas that have received fresh snowfall.

Shimla, which had gone nearly three months without snow, saw its first snowfall of the season on Friday.

7 7 Children play in the snow amid snowfall, in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (PTI)

Snow was also reported from higher reaches of the state, including Manali, another major tourist destination.

The local Met centre has warned of heavy snowfall and rainfall, prompting the Shimla administration to issue an advisory asking people not to drive until weather conditions improve.

Officials said snowfall in higher reaches, including Chopal, has led to the blockage of the Chopal–Deha road.

Uttarakhand, too, saw a sharp change in weather as high-altitude areas received the first snowfall of the year, ending a prolonged dry spell and intensifying the cold wave across the state.

Several low-lying areas and plains, including the capital Dehradun, witnessed steady rainfall from the morning. Fresh snow covered Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, Chakrata, Dhanaulti and Uttarkashi.

